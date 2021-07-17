A sopping pitch and flashes of lightning in Houston, Texas, delayed Qatar’s Concacaf Gold Cup debut against Panama by nearly two hours. Once the match got underway, the two sides produced arguably the best contest of the tournament.
‘The Maroon’ and ‘Los Canaleros’ evenly split six second-half goals in a 3-3 draw. The Asian Cup champions led on two occasions but were unable to see it out until the final whistle.
Many have wondered why Qatar, a small nation in the Middle East located on the Persian Gulf, is participating in North America’s premier soccer tournament.
Qatar is competing as a guest team in the competition. Concacaf and the Asian Football Confederation reached an agreement to try to enhance soccer in each governing body’s part of the world, and Qatar’s invitation to the Gold Cup was part of that agreement.
The Maroon have also been invited to the 2023 tournament.
“We are here to compete and see our level,” Qatar left-back Abdelkarim Hassan said on the Gold Cup Twitter page, “and also show the people Qatar’s national team and to know more about Qatar.”
The national team and the country will be on full display next November, as the Persian Gulf nation hosts the FIFA men’s World Cup. But there have been concerns about that tournament and how it is being handled in Doha.
A report from The Guardian revealed that at least 6,500 migrant workers from Pakistan, India, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have died in the decade since Qatar was awarded the hosting rights. The Guardian said, “the total death toll is significantly higher” because the number doesn’t include several other nations or deaths from the last months of 2020.
“The treatment of these workers is pretty bad,” said Philippe Nassif, Amnesty International’s advocacy director for the Middle East and North Africa. “The issues would violate every labor law in existence in the United States.”
Migrant workers face long hours in the scorching heat of the Persian sun, which has high temperatures of around 108 degrees in the summer. Wages for the workers are often held or delayed until the projects reach certain goals, and they have littletono legal recourse because of their non-citizen status, according to Amnesty International.
“God knows there are days when I cannot continue, everything becomes too much,” a Bangladeshi man named Sakib said in a report by Amnesty International. “The only thing that keeps me alive is the thought of my children.”
The conditions these workers face “amount to modern-day slavery,” The Guardian reported, citing the definition given by the International Labour Organization.
“Largely, that’s an accurate portrayal,” Nassif said of the comparison. “At the end of the day, you’re talking about people that are forced to work in inhospitable conditions during the day in the heat and in dangerous conditions that can be improved but haven’t.
“You’re looking at what looks like a slave labor-driven construction boom.”
According to Reuters, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said in a statement, “We know there is still work to be done, but we need to recognize the significant progress achieved in a very short time” in regard to human rights concerns.
The treatment of the workers and the general state of human rights in Qatar has led to protests and displays of solidarity across the globe. Norway’s national team wore shirts that read “human rights on and off the pitch,” with Germany and the Netherlands following the trend with similar shirts in the days that followed.
Nassif said he believes players making these kinds of statements have had an effect on the situation in Qatar.
“They’re not saying anything, but the act of what they’re doing is essentially a form of protest,” Nassif said. “It’s not going to be perfect. … But you will see some incremental change, and even if it’s moving the needle 25% in the right direction, that is a massive improvement.”
The protests initially started in Norway’s arctic circle at Tromsø IL, the northernmost professional soccer club in the world. Øyvind Alapnes, the club’s CEO, said the team wanted to boycott the World Cup in Qatar over the treatment of migrant workers in the country. What started in the small arctic city spread across the country and soon across the continent.
The Norwegian Football Association eventually voted against boycotting the World Cup, instead opting for more of an activist approach.
“We wanted, as a club, to say the football we all love so much cannot be involved in corruption and modern slavery,” Alapnes said. “That got a lot bigger than we expected.”
U.S. manager Gregg Berhalter said he has been talking with his players and staff since March about the situation and the best way of going about it.
“We need to bring awareness to the situation, and I think boycotting the World Cup may not do so much good,” Berhalter said. “By participating and bringing awareness to the situation (we) could potentially do that.
“Our job is to educate the players, educate the staff on exactly what’s going on there and come up with our own message of how we want to make change.”
The Qatari government has made some improvements, Nassif said. Cases of people having their passports confiscated have been improved by the government, but Nassif said a lot more still needs to be done for migrant workers.
“The Qatari government has been largely responsive to some of the pressure that has been put on them,” Nassif said. “But they haven’t really made the full-blown improvements that we were hoping to see when it came to the rights for these workers.”
Alapnes said he’s also seen results but more needs to be done. He said the Norwegian FA is raising a lot of questions with FIFA about what is happening in Qatar.
“They have had some progression in Qatar, but this is actually only on paper,” Alapnes said. “They actually have to follow up to see if the changes also become real for the migrant workers.”
The Qatari government has been accused of using the World Cup hosting rights as a form of sportswashing. Sportswashing, as defined by MacMilan, is “when a corrupt or tyrannical regime uses sport to enhance its reputation.” The accusations of Qatar’s sportswashing go beyond the World Cup, as the wealthy nation owns French Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain and sponsors a number of other clubs.
“We’re essentially saying to all these sporting bodies, like FIFA, ‘Look, if you’re going to be choosing these countries to be hosting these events, you have to understand what you are supporting indirectly,’” Nassif said.
Qatar is participating in a number of events across the globe to prepare for its moment in the spotlight in 2022. In addition to the Gold Cup, The Maroon have participated in Copa America and are a “shadow team” in UEFA’s World Cup Qualifying Group A, meaning they’ll play against the teams in the tournament but aren’t officially in the competition. Nassif feels as though Qatar’s participation in these events, while there is an image boost, is not a form of sportswashing.
“If Qatar or any other country want to be sending their teams to play in these kinds of matches... and have them meet American fans… I think that’s good,” Nassif said. “None of us should hold it against these athletes if they represent Russia or China or whatever... even if their governments are bad.”