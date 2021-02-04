For the second year in a row, Gov. Mike Parson is getting in on the Super Bowl fun as the Kansas City Chiefs vie for back-to-back Super Bowl championships Sunday.
Parson, who attended the Chiefs’ victory against the San Francisco 49ers in last year’s Super Bowl, will be rooting them on from home as they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
That doesn’t mean the governor won’t have a personal stake in the game’s outcome: he has a bet going with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
The loser of the bet will have to wear a hat with the winning team’s logo on it to work the next day, Parson said. The governor is confident it’ll be DeSantis wearing a Chiefs hat Monday morning, as he predicts a 35-21 Chiefs victory.
Parson relayed the parameters of the bet at the end of a press conference Thursday where he had discussed Missouri’s COVID-19 response and vaccine rollout. At both the beginning and the end of the event, he opened up his suit jacket to reveal a lining emblazoned with “Super Chiefs” and an image of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
“With Patrick Mahomes, coach (Andy) Reid, that organization, I think I’ll have more opportunities to go to the Super Bowl as governor of this state,” Parson said.