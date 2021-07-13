Haiti came into the Concacaf Gold Cup with hopes of making a similar run to the one it made in 2019. Las Grenadiers reached the semifinal, bowing out to Mexico in extra time in the previous edition of North America’s premier soccer tournament.
This year’s competition, however, has brought new challenges for the side.
Haitian president Jovenel Moise was assassinated July 7, one day after the nation qualified for the tournament and just four days before it faced the U.S. That sent the country into political turmoil and is still affecting daily operations. The presidency is still vacant while three politicians claim to be leading the nation, according to the Miami Herald, and the motive for the assassination remains unknown.
“It’s tough, I send my best condolences to the (Moise) family,” Haiti goalkeeper Brian Sylvestre said. “I heard the First Lady survived, thank God for that.”
The U.S. camp was aware of the situation. Manager Gregg Berhalter said the match could be an escape for Haiti and that sport can offer a chance to get away from the struggles the country has faced.
“There’s a lot of things more important than soccer, and this is certainly one of them,” Berhalter said. “We know it’s not an easy time for them. … We’re certainly thinking about their team and hoping all is well.”
The day before its opening match, the team was dealt more adversity. Five players and an assistant coach tested positive for Covid-19. Frantzdy Pierrot, who scored a hat trick in the final preliminary round match against Bermuda, was among the players forced out of the match.
Haiti is one of five World Health Organization member nations that has not begun a Covid-19 vaccine program.
“It was not easy to prepare for this match with all that we endured this week,” Haiti manager Jean-Jacques Pierre said, as translated from Haitian journalist Jean Pierre Etienne’s Twitter feed. Haiti’s manager mentioned that they’ve dealt with “failed training sessions and Covid.”
There was a moment of silence before the match to honor Moise.
Haiti performed admirably against the U.S. in its Gold Cup opener. Despite losing 1-0, Las Grenediers put together numerous chances and came close to equalizing on a number of occasions.
Pierre was criticized for not making any substitutions until the 80th minute. Haiti only had six players available from the bench, compared to the U.S.’ 12, because of the Covid-19 outbreak in the team.
“We had to keep a team balance,” Pierre said. “We will improve. We will fight.”
Despite the loss, Haiti gained plaudits from spectators following the match.
Sylvestre said it’s been “tough” in the Haitian camp, but that the team has been resilient in response to the adversity.
“We’re Haitian, we’re strong,” Sylvestre said. “We go out there and fight regardless, we don’t fold, we stay together. We just said a prayer, and we just tried to perform our best.”
“We don’t fold. We just go out there and perform to the best of our abilities.”