The NASCAR Cup Series returns to the mile-and-a-half of Kansas Speedway on Sunday in Kansas City, Kansas, as it plays host to the eighth race of the Cup Series playoffs. Although the track has been a part of every playoff schedule since the inception of the chase in 2004, Kansas has never hosted a race this late in the season.
With Kyle Larson locking himself into the championship race at Phoenix Raceway in November, only three spots remain between seven drivers going into the race.
From Larson to Parker Kligerman, there are a plethora of stories to look at throughout the 267 miles. Here are just some of the big storylines heading into the Hollywood Casino 400.
Seeking redemption
Larson returning for the 2021 season with Hendrick Motorsports was never a question about talent. Larson was the hottest free agent in NASCAR for a reason.
The concern with Larson was character. The use of a racial epithet live on multiple Twitch streams on Easter Sunday in 2020 cannot be ignored, with the driver being indefinitely suspended by NASCAR following the incident while also losing major sponsorships. With no choice, Ganassi was forced to release Larson.
Larson moved to various forms of dirt track racing across the country before Rick Hendrick took a gamble and offered him a full-time ride in the rebranded 5 car. Whether or not to forgive Larson is up to self-interpretation, but nobody can deny Larson’s talent.
When Hendrick brought Larson in, he wanted a guy who could win. Thirty-three races in, the gamble seems to have paid off. Larson has already won a career-high eight races, including the race at Texas Motor Speedway last weekend, which punched his ticket to the Championship Four.
While a win will do nothing to help Larson in a winner-take-all like Phoenix, he has the opportunity to make it double digits in the win column, an accomplishment no driver has achieved since Jimmie Johnson in 2007.
Although the 5 crew has already shifted much of its attention to the cars running in Phoenix, it isn’t going to just phone it in for the weekend. With one of the fastest pit crews and pole position on a track where passing is difficult, Larson should be considered the favorite.
If Larson is to make it nine wins in Kansas, he will need to race just as clean as he has all year. As Joey Logano found in 2015, drivers do not want targets on their backs going into the races in Martinsville or the season finale in Phoenix, especially with the Bill France Cup on the line
Hail Mary
It’s not as common these days as it once was for drivers to have mechanical problems in the middle of a race. Fans rarely see an engine blow up or a transmission expire, and it can turn a solid outing into a nightmare for crew chief and driver alike. That is what happened to Logano last Sunday in Texas.
The 2018 NASCAR Cup Series champion was already entering the Round of Eight as the No. 7 seed, 11 points behind the cutline. However, with his first engine DNF since 2014, Logano exited the Lone Star State 43 points behind the cutline. While he could make up the gap in the span of the two races remaining, Logano would be better off seeking the Hail Mary option and securing his ticket to Phoenix with a win.
Kansas Speedway has been kind to Logano in the past, winning three fall races, including last year’s Hollywood Casino 400.
If Logano is in a position to win with 10 laps to go, things could get interesting, especially given his aggressiveness.
Martin Truex Jr. could also be seeking the Hail Mary to secure his ticket to the Championship Four. The 2017 Cup Series champion ran into major problems at Texas Motor Speedway, catching Daniel Suarez’s front bumper, which sent Truex into the wall and junked his car.
Truex currently sits 22 points outside the fourth-place transfer spot, and while not necessarily in must win territory just yet, he has to cut the gap down by a substantial margin if he wants to avoid the Hail Mary at Martinsville.
Truex has found some success in Kansas since his days at Michael Waltrip Racing, with two wins since 2014, one of which propelled him to the Championship Four in 2017 when he won the series.
Clean air is king
Track position is not something to be trifled with, especially at Kansas Speedway.
Last year’s race favored a Kevin Harvick victory, as he led 85 laps before a caution with 45 laps to go brought the leaders down pit road. The complexion of the race changed, with Logano winning the race off pit road ahead of Harvick.
Although Harvick had the faster car, Logano took advantage of a clear track ahead and held Harvick off to get to victory lane. Much of that can be attributed to the 550-hp, high downforce package that kept the racing close among the top 10, but not enough to overcome the power of clean air.
Passing be a challenge to crews and drivers as they will have to navigate with the same 550-hp package from the 2020 race. Clean air will be a significant advantage to any driver who can get it, as drivers in the lead have the power to repel any attack a driver may throw their way.
The formula for achieving success gets even more complicated for the crew chiefs, as they try to maximize the number of points they can get from stages without compromising their finish overall.
The battle may not be won by the drivers but by the men behind the pit wall and the man on top of the pit box.
How far is too far?
Aggression has been a hot topic over the past few weeks with the older generations complaining about the level presented by younger drivers.
The conversation of the limit of what a driver can and cannot get away with always rolls into the spotlight this time of year, as drivers begin to take greater risks, tensions rise and the effects of the 36-week marathon season start to take their toll.
The 2021 playoffs have already seen one significant feud between defending champion Chase Elliott and Harvick. The two went door-to-door at Bristol and things escalated further at the Charlotte Roval, with Harvick wrecking Elliott. He was prepared to get his revenge against Harvick after marching his way back up through the field, only for Harvick to mirror drive himself into the Turn 1 wall.
The two raced each other hard in Texas without incident after officials stepped in earlier in the week. While the feud looks to be over, fans shouldn’t dismiss the conflict entirely.
Fans shouldn’t also rule out the possibility of a bump and run for the victory, with Kansas being the catalyst that sparked the biggest feud in the playoff era between Logano and Matt Kenseth.
If the caution comes with less than 20 laps to go, expect driver aggression to soar and for the pace car to log a substantial amount of laps.
Checkered Flag: An interesting predicament
The playoff eight aren’t the only drivers with something on the line, as a massive battle is taking place at the tail end of the field.
Coming into the season the 51 team of Petty Ware Racing finished in the bottom of three in owner-points among teams with NASCAR Charters for the second year in a row.
Introduced in 2016, the charters are NASCAR’s seal of approval to 36 teams that they will have a spot on the grid, provided that they finish 33rd or above amongst the charter teams in owner points at least once every three years.
If the 51 finishes in the bottom three for a third year in a row, NASCAR would have the right to revoke Petty Ware’s charter.
The 51 car currently sits 34th, four points behind the spot needed to keep its charter. Petty Ware would be the first team in the charter era to finish in the bottom three for three consecutive years, should it fail to surpass its teammates in the 15. The 52 of Rick Ware Racing is also within striking distance, only 12 points ahead of the 51.
Given Rick Ware Racing and Petty Ware come from the same shop, it will be interesting to see what Rick Ware will do, in the final three races to get the 51 above the bottom three in the owner standings among charter teams.