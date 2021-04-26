A sudden change of venue last week for KC NWSL’s first-ever home match made the stage for its NWSL Challenge Cup tussle with Houston Dash on Monday that much grander.
But Houston — which beat KC 3-1 at Children’s Mercy Park, home of MLS team Sporting Kansas City, in Kansas City, Kansas — looked more at home.
A double from Kristie Mewis with 25th and 71st minute-goals, plus a Rachel Daly 45th-minute penalty scored in between, comfortably pushed the Dash past KC as a 77th-minute goal from Michele Vasconcelos mattered little in the first home match in KC NWSL history.
Mewis’ first goal came when a KC (0-2-1) clearance fell directly to her feet, where the U.S. Women’s National Team veteran settled the ball to her right foot, switched to her left after defensive pressure arrived and fired a low driven shot across the the face of goalkeeper Nicole Barnhart’s net. Barnhart was left hopeless to stop the effort from pinging off the right post and in, giving Houston (1-0-2) an early lead.
KC defender Rachel Corsie then brought down Daly in the Dash’s 18-yard box as the first half came to a close, initiating enough contact for the head official to signal for a penalty, which Daly converted to double Houston’s advantage.
Mewis got her second with the help of Nichelle Prince, whose run down the right side into KC’s box attracted the attention of its backline. With KC out of position, Prince found a cutting, unmarked Mewis down the middle who tapped in from close range to make it 3-0.
KC’s lone goal came when Vasconcelos got in behind the Dash defense, which midfielder Lo’eau LaBonta spotted and played a through ball toward. Vasconcelos’ finish seconds later was poor — it was straight at the hands of Houston goalie Jane Campbell — but it went through her grasp and into the net for a late consolation.
Houston doubled KC’s shot count (18-9), but didn’t lead by much in shots on target (5-4). Dash narrowly led possession, by 55.7% to 44.3%, and had two yellow cards to KC’s three.
Construction at KC NWSL’s planned home venue — Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas — prevented the surface from being ready in time for the team’s home opener, leading to a switch to Children’s Mercy Park on Thursday.
KC plays its final match of the Challenge Cup against OL Reign at 7 p.m. Monday. The match is expected to be played at Legends Field, per a club statement.