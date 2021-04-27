With the early-season National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup entering its final stages, the league announced its full regular-season schedule Tuesday, including for Kansas City, which will play its 12 home games at Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas.
Kansas City has already been mathematically eliminated from the Challenge Cup, the league-wide tournament that serves as a precursor to the regular season, but has one game remaining Monday at home against Tacoma, Washington-based OL Reign. After that, the 24-game regular season will begin May 15.
Kansas City opens the regular season at 4 p.m. May 15 at expansion team Racing Louisville, followed by a trip to the Houston Dash scheduled for May 23. The home opener is set for 7 p.m. May 26 against former Missouri standout Sarah Luebbert and the Chicago Red Stars.
The regular season ends Oct. 30 at home against OL Reign. Six of the league's 10 teams will make the single-elimination playoffs, which culminate with the championship Nov. 20.
Kansas City has three home games on Wednesdays, two on Fridays, four on Saturdays and three on Sundays. The full schedule is available on the team website.