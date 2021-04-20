Kansas City NWSL (0-1) plays the Chicago Red Stars (0-1-1) on Wednesday for its second game of the 2021 National Women’s Soccer League Challenge Cup.
The KC team, then known as FC Kansas City, was one of eight inaugural clubs of the NWSL alongside the Red Stars back in 2013. The two teams played to a scoreless draw in their last match against each other in September 2017.
After playing in the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup final, the Red Stars have had a rocky start, drawing against reigning tournament champions Houston Dash and losing 1-0 to the Portland Thorns. Missouri alum Sarah Luebbert has featured in both games for Chicago, earning a start in the tournament-opener against Houston.
Luebbert was a standout for Chicago in the 2020 Fall Series, playing in all four games and scoring the team’s lone goal in its loss against the Washington Spirit.
KC played its first game since joining the NWSL on the road at Portland on April 9, falling 2-1. Amy Shilling, who previously played for FC Kansas City, scored the lone goal for KC, netting one in the 60th minute to tie the game up. She was assisted by Victoria Pickett.
The game drew national attention and disciplinary action from the NWSL for a fight between Kansas City’s Kristen Edwards and Portland’s Morgan Weaver in added time. Both were given red cards for the altercation, but Weaver’s was rescinded after the Thorns appealed the call.
As a result of the appeal, Edwards was also given an automatic fine and one-game suspension, plus an additional suspension by the disciplinary committee. She will miss KC’s game against Chicago and its match on April 26 against Houston. The team did not release a statement about the incident nor the disciplinary action.
Kansas City rejoined the NWSL when Angie and Chris Long, the co-founders of asset-management firm Palmer Square Capital Management, acquired the assets of the now-defunct Utah Royals FC. The team participated in the 2021 NWSL Draft and hosted its own open-tryouts in mid-January before training camp began Feb. 1.
Huw Williams is the team’s head coach. Williams previously served as FC Kansas City’s general manager and assistant coach from 2012-2016, during which the team won two NWSL Championships. He has also been a member of the United States Women’s National U23 and U20 Teams in recent years and served as an opposition scout for the USWNT.
Kansas City and Chicago will kickoff at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. The match will be broadcast on Paramount+.