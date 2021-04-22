One of the world's premier international soccer tournaments will be partially played in Kansas City.
The Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) announced that Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas — the home of Sporting Kansas City — is one of 11 host venues for the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup, a 16-team tournament that crowns the best men's national team in the region.
The tournament begins July 10 with the start of group stage play, followed by knockout rounds and culminating with the final Aug. 1 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The exact schedule of games for each venue has not been announced, but Sporting KC has home games July 17 and 21. Children's Mercy Park will be a Gold Cup host venue for the for the fourth time overall and the second time in a row.
SKC President and CEO Jake Reid hopes that Children's Mercy Park will be able to host tournament games at full capacity, per reporting from the Kansas City Star.
"We're thrilled to welcome the Gold Cup back to Children's Mercy Park," Reid said in a statement. "Since we opened the venue, it's always been a priority for us to bring big international matches to Kansas City. This will be another huge event and we're excited to have the opportunity to host again."
All 11 host venues are in the United States, primarily in states that currently have limited or no COVID-19-related restrictions on gatherings, per New York Times reporting.
Along with Children's Mercy Park and Allegiant Stadium, six sites are in Texas — NRG Stadium and BBVA Stadium in Houston, AT&T Stadium in Arlington, the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Toyota Stadium in Frisco and Q2 Stadium in Austin. Two others are located in Florida (Exploria Stadium in Orlando and DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale), along with State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
The Gold Cup began in 1991 and has been held biannually since 2003, with the U.S. having at least partially hosted the event on every occasion . Thirteen teams have qualified thus far, most notably the United States, Mexico and Canada, with the final three slots to be determined by preliminary rounds at DRV PNK Stadium.
The U.S. has been placed in Group B with Canada and Martinique, with the final team in the group to be determined by the preliminary rounds. The Americans have won the competition six times, most recently in 2017, trailing only Mexico's 11 titles for most all-time.