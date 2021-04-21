Late goals from both the Chicago Red Stars and Kansas City NWSL led to a 1-1 draw and KC’s first point in team history in a National Women’s Soccer League Challenge Cup game Wednesday at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois.
The match went scoreless for 80 minutes before the two squads combined for two goals in a three-minute span, garnering each team a point in the Challenge Cup standings.
KC’s Amy Rodriguez was the first to strike, taking advantage of a miscommunication in the Red Stars’ back line that allowed her to charge past a Chicago defender, gain unmarked possession in the 18-yard box and slot coolly in the bottom-left corner past goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher.
It was officially the first lead in KC NWSL (0-1-1) history after it went down 2-0 to Portland Thorns FC in an eventual 2-1 loss in its Challenge Cup and franchise opener April 9. It was also a lead that lasted two minutes.
In the 82nd minute, Chicago’s (0-1-2) Katie Johnson — on the edge of being offside with KC’s defensive back four — received a pass from midfield via Arin Wright behind KC’s defense. Johnson took a touch and slotted past KC goalkeeper Abby Smith before she got to the ball first to equalize.
The lively stretch was preceded by a dull first half in which the teams combined for one shot on target. Chicago was overall the more active team throughout the game, recording 15 shots to KC’s seven and holding 55% possession to 45%.
Former Missouri soccer and current Red Stars player Sarah Luebbert, who scored once in four appearances last season for Chicago in the NWSL Fall Series, was an unused substitute Wednesday.
KC continues Challenge Cup play at 7:30 p.m. Monday against the Houston Dash in its first-ever home match. The match will be played at Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas.