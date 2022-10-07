As Jeff Shore continues his “Last Dance” as the head coach of Camdenton, the Lakers offense clicked for all 60 minutes as Camdenton defeated Hillcrest 63-22 in Springfield.
Despite a few defensive hiccups, Shore's squad was firing on all cylinders as the Lakers held a 49-14 lead by the end of the third quarter.
Leading the Lakers' offensive attack was senior QB Bear Shore, the son of head coach Jeff Shore. Bear had no issue finding the end zone, running for multiple touchdowns in the winning effort.
In addition to Bear, junior Blake Ford also found the end zone tonight, scoring in the first quarter.
Camdenton (7-0) puts its undefeated season on the line at 7 p.m. Friday against undefeated Lebanon. Lebanon (7-0) squeaked out a 45-42 victory over West Plains.