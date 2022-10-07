As Jeff Shore continues his “Last Dance” as the head coach of Camdenton, the Lakers offense clicked for all 60 minutes as Camdenton defeated Hillcrest 63-22 in Springfield.

Despite a few defensive hiccups, Shore's squad was firing on all cylinders as the Lakers held a 49-14 lead by the end of the third quarter.

