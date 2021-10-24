Kyle Larson made it three in a row Sunday afternoon at Kansas Speedway, winning the Hollywood Casino 400 in dominating fashion and becoming the first driver since Dale Earnhardt to have two separate three-race winning streaks.
Larson led 130 laps on his way to victory, while also coming across the line in first at the conclusion of Stage 1, earning him 58 points on the day. Not that the 5 team needed the points, with Larson's win at Texas Motor Speedway locking the championship favorite into the Championship Four in Phoenix.
Sunday’s race marked the ninth win of the year for Larson, tying him with Kevin Harvick for the most wins in the playoff era that started in 2014. Larson is just one win away from breaking the 10-win barrier, a feat not accomplished since Jimmie Johnson in 2007. However if you ask Larson, he’ll claim he has already accomplished that.
“I wish NASCAR would count 10 wins because we have it already,” Larson said in his post-race press conference, referring to his win in the 2021 NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas. “It’s just really cool to be mentioned in the same category. I would love to join them in 10 official wins.”
The win for Hendrick Motorsports was also an emotional one with the team taking home the checkered flag on the 17th anniversary of the tragic plane crash that took the lives of 10 Hendrick employees and family members, including Rick Hendrick’s son Ricky and brother John.
“I want to dedicate this win to Rick and Linda (Hendrick),’’ Larson said in victory lane. “I didn’t ever get to meet Ricky or the other men and women who lost their lives that day, but I felt the importance of this race, no doubt.”
"On days like today, you just have to stop for a few minutes and kind of take it all in and realize what’s important,” general manager of Hendrick Motorsports Jeff Andrews said. “We certainly have the Hendrick family in our thoughts. Special win. Special obviously today getting that paint scheme to Victory Lane here in Kansas. Got to be a special day for them and really the families of all those that we lost 17 years ago today.”
Hendrick honored those lost on lap 5, with all four Hendrick pit crews standing on top the pit wall wearing their hats backwards to Ricky’s favorite style and pointing upwards in tribute to the organization’s beloved lost members.
Larson wouldn’t be the only Hendrick driver up front, with three of the four Hendrick cars leading a good chunk of the race. Larson’s playoff teammate Chase Elliott led 42 laps, on his way to a second-place finish and a 52-point payout. Elliott enters the final race in the round of eight 34 points above the cutline and two points of Denny Hamlin, should the winner at Martinsville come from the current bottom-four drivers remaining.
William Byron rounded out the Hendrick domination — leading 57 laps — which included a victory in Stage 2. Although Byron fell back to sixth place, it was a solid performance for the 24 team who was eliminated from the playoffs in the round of 12.
Looking at the playoff field, Hamlin did what he needed to do to put himself in a good position heading into the penultimate race of the Cup Series, finishing the day in fifth. Hamlin was one of the only drivers to avoid a major mistake throughout the day, giving him a 32-point cushion going into Martinsville.
“Just want to have a good solid day,” Hamlin said. “I think we’ll have a really good car when we go (to Martinsville). Want to battle for a win. If we battle for a win we’re going to be fine no matter where we finish.”
His teammate Martin Truex Jr. on the other hand had to overcome an early cut tire that would put the 19 car at one point a lap down. He went on to recover, taking the wave around to get his lap back and ended the day with a seventh-place finish.
Truex — who finished Texas with a DNF (did not finish) — cut the gap down to three points below the cutline. Joey Logano finished his day in ninth, cutting his points margin down to 26 points. Logano gambled on a caution in the middle of Stage 2, leading 22 by staying out when the rest of the field came in for green flag pit stops.
Both Truex and Logano took advantage of the misfortunes of Brad Keselowski, who suffered a greater tire failure that put the Penske team two laps down. Keselowski was able to finish 17th, but only racked up 21 points, dropping him to seventh in the points standings, six points below the cutline.
Tire issues were the early trend in the race among playoff drivers with Kyle Busch getting the worst of it. Busch finished the race six laps down in 28th, dropping his points lead above the cutline from eights points, down to one.
Busch was lucky the gap wasn’t even worse with Ryan Blaney finishing the worst among the playoff drivers, going from 17 points above the cutline to one point below it. Blaney ran into the wall with 42 laps while battling for position on a restart. Blaney finished the race behind the wall at 37th .
Kansas saw a total of seven cautions, one of them due to weather 11 laps into the race. The race was delayed for about half an hour, with the rest of the race being run with mostly cloudy and windy conditions.
Post-race inspection saw issues with lugnut violations The No. 20 had two lugnuts not secure which results in a $20,000 fine and suspension for crew chief Adam Stevens. The Nos. 22 and 14 also didn't have a lug nut secure which will result in a $10,000 fine.
Larson’s, Hamlin’s and Logano’s car were all taken to the NASCAR R&D Center for further inspection.
The Cup Series will return to action on Halloween at Martinsville Speedway for the running of the Xfinity 500.