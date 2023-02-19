AJ McCarron threw a game-winning touchdown pass with 16 seconds remaining, and the St. Louis Battlehawks defeated the San Antonio Brahmas 18-15 on Sunday in San Antonio. 

The Battlehawks trailed 15-3 with under 90 seconds to play, but a touchdown paired with a 3-point conversion brought the Battlehawks within three points. 

