AJ McCarron threw a game-winning touchdown pass with 16 seconds remaining, and the St. Louis Battlehawks defeated the San Antonio Brahmas 18-15 on Sunday in San Antonio.
The Battlehawks trailed 15-3 with under 90 seconds to play, but a touchdown paired with a 3-point conversion brought the Battlehawks within three points.
St. Louis then took advantage of the XFL's onside kick alternative, allowing teams to convert a 4th-and-15 opportunity, to regain possession.
McCarron led another touchdown drive to snatch the lead and secure a 1-0 start to the 2023 XFL season.
The Battlehawks next face the Seattle Sea Dragons at 8 p.m. Thursday in Seattle.