JEFFERSON CITY — Lawmakers are working to make Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium fit to host a World Cup match by 2026.
On Monday, lawmakers discussed SB 652, which would authorize a sales tax exemption on tickets for the 2026 FIFA World Cup soccer tournament. According to a fiscal analysis, the bill would cost the state an estimated $3.5 million and bring in an estimated $700 million.
For cities that want to host a game, FIFA has requested a “comprehensive tax exemption” on tickets.
There are 17 candidate cities in the United States. The bill’s sponsor, Sen. John Rizzo, D-Independence, said Missouri is on a shortlist to host the games in competition with Cincinnati and Dallas. If the sales tax exemption is approved, he estimated Arrowhead Stadium could be announced as a host site within the next few months.
Supporters called the bill a “no-brainer” and representatives from the Kansas City Royals, the Kansas City Chiefs and Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe all spoke in favor.
“We have no time to waste on this, and we need to get it across the finish line,” Rizzo said. “This will have a wide, positive economic impact. East into Columbia, fans will be checking out hotel rooms and visiting local businesses.”
Candidate cities in Canada, the United States and Mexico have laid out stadium renovation renderings. Arrowhead Stadium would need to be changed in order to win its bid to host.
Seats would need to be removed from the corners of the lower level of the stadium and seats would need to be added for media. The ventilation system would also need to be remodeled.
After the match, the stadium would have to revert back to a football stadium and FIFA would not pay for any construction costs.
Representatives from the Kansas City Builders Association have been adamant that they can handle the construction and said that the economic benefits of hosting a World Cup game are worth the costs.
The proposed sales tax exemption has passed the Senate and now is making its way through the House.
No one spoke in opposition to the bill.