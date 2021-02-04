LeBron James had 27 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, Dennis Schröder added 21 points and the Los Angeles Lakers roared away in the second half for a 114-93 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night in Los Angeles.
Talen Horton-Tucker scored 12 of his 17 points during that inspired second-half effort by the defending NBA champions, who returned from a strong seven-game road trip and improved their surprisingly unimpressive home record to 5-4 by winning this rematch of the Western Conference finals in the bubble.
James moved into third place on the NBA’s career field goals list while recording his 96th career triple-double and his second of the season, helping the Lakers open a five-game homestand with their 11th win in 14 games.
Jamal Murray scored 20 points and Monte Morris added 16 for the Nuggets, who struggled down the stretch of their second loss in eight games.
Nikola Jokic managed just 13 points and 10 rebounds after getting 47 points and 12 boards Sunday in the Nuggets' most recent outing against Utah.
The Lakers took control with a 19-0 run spanning the final two quarters propelled by James and Horton-Tucker, who drove impressively into the paint to make four straight shots along with two steals and a block.
Denver took a 12-point lead into halftime with a 29-16 rebounding edge, but the Lakers closed the third quarter with a 15-0 run to take an eight-point lead.
Jazz 112, Hawks 91: Former Missouri guard Jordan Clarkson sank five 3-pointers while scoring 23 points and the Utah Jazz protected the NBA’s best record with a runaway win over the Atlanta Hawks in Atlanta.
Bojan Bogdanovic had 21 points and Donovan Mitchell added 18 for Utah (17-5).
Atlanta point guard Trae Young was held out with a bruised right calf. Rajon Rondo made his second start of the season and did not score. Another starter, forward De’Andre Hunter (right knee), missed his third consecutive game.
John Collins led Atlanta with 17 points. The Hawks suffered their third consecutive loss.
Without Young, their leading scorer, the Hawks’ offense struggled.
After failing to lead at any point of its 116-92 loss at Utah on Jan. 15, Atlanta led 2-0 when Kevin Huerter opened the game with a jumper. It was the Hawks’ only lead.
Huerter had 16 points.
Utah answered Huerter’s basket with 12 consecutive points. Mitchell had six points in the run.
The Jazz led 45-37 at halftime. The Hawks set season lows for points in any half and by shooting only 30% (15 of 50) from the field in the first half.
Utah pushed the lead back to double figures in the third quarter and continued to expand the advantage. A 3-pointer by Clarkson late in the period stretched the lead to 80-60.
The Hawks (10-12) fell to 5-7 at home with their third consecutive loss, each at State Farm Arena against a Western Conference opponent.
The Hawks also have played Philadelphia, the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers, teams competing with Utah for the league's best record. Atlanta coach Lloyd Pierce said before the game he believes the Jazz are "the best team we have played this year, and I say team strongly."
Warriors 147, Mavericks 116: Kelly Oubre Jr. scored a career-high 40 points, Stephen Curry had 28 and the Golden State Warriors went small in a runaway win, beating the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas.
Draymond Green had 11 points and a season-high 15 assists as a makeshift center, helping Golden State get by without using any player taller than 6-foot-7 forward Andrew Wiggins due to injuries. The Warriors outscored Dallas 54-36 in the paint and outrebounded the Mavs 45-42.
Golden State took control late in the third quarter after a floater by Tim Hardaway Jr. pulled the Mavericks within 93-91 with 5:52 left in the period. The Warriors went on a 17-4 run mixing outside shooting and attacks on the rim and led 110-96 after three.
With Curry and Green on the bench during the first half of the fourth quarter, Golden State went on a 17-7 run and eventually built a 27-point lead.
Luka Doncic led the Mavericks with 27 points. Kristaps Porzingis had 25, Hardaway added 19 and Jalen Brunson 18 off the bench. Dallas came off a Wednesday night win at Atlanta that snapped a six-game losing streak and has lost six straight home games.
The Warriors dressed nine players and played without both players who have started at center this season — James Wiseman (sprained left wrist) and Kevon Looney (sprained left ankle) — and also without power forward Eric Paschall (woke up Thursday with a swollen knee). Golden State used power forward Green the middle and turned to Juan Toscano-Anderson to make this third start up front and ninth appearance this season.
The 147 points were a season best for Golden State and the most allowed this year by Dallas.
Dallas led 76-74 at halftime, falling one point short of its high scoring half of the season while the Warriors set a season best for a half. The Mavericks tied a franchise record with 15 3-pointers in the first half.
Trail Blazers 121, 76ers 105: Gary Trent Jr. scored 24 points and Enes Kanter had 17 points and 18 rebounds to lead the undermanned Portland Trail Blazers to a win over the Philadelphia 76ers in Philadelphia.
Carmelo Anthony had 22 points for the Trail Blazers.
Joel Embiid scored 37 points for the Sixers. Tobias Harris added 12 points and 11 boards.
Embiid puffed-up his All-Star game credentials in a game that otherwise lacked star power. Sixers guard Ben Simmons sat out with tightness in his left calf. Portland played without Damian Lillard (abdominal strain) and Derrick Jones Jr. (left foot sprain). Throw in four players already out with injuries -- including CJ McCollum (left foot) -- and the Trail Blazers were down to nine players.
Sixers President Daryl Morey replied, “I am not fooled” hours before the game to a tweet that noted all of Portland’s injuries. He had reason for concern.
Without Lillard or McCollum, Trent hit two 3s and Portland outscored the 76ers 40-19 in the third..
Portland entered 26th in the NBA in team defense, allowing 117.1 points per game. McCollum tweeted, “We might move up to 22nd in the league in Defense after this outstanding performance !”
Embiid scored 31 points in the first half (on 11-of-17 shooting; 9 of 9 from the line) and might have topped 40 had he not left the game for about four minutes when he tweaked his right knee. Embiid gave Philly a scare with an awkward landing when he tried to block a shot in the first quarter. Embiid walked straight to the locker room but returned with 90 seconds left in the quarter.
The 76ers’ big man scored 25 points in the second quarter and carried the Sixers as they struggled from outside. The Sixers missed all 10 3-point attempts in the half and that led to a 57-all tie at the break.
Portland opened the second half on a 12-0 run -- the 76ers missed two more 3s over that run -- and Embiid didn’t get off a shot.
Rockets 115, Grizzlies 103: John Wall scored 22 points, Eric Gordon added 20 and the Houston Rockets beat the Memphis Grizzlies in Memphis, Tennessee.
Jae’Sean Tate had a season-high 19 points for Houston, while Christian Wood scored 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting before rolling his right ankle in the third quarter. He did not return.
Rookie Desmond Bane led the Grizzlies with 16 points, while Ja Morant added 15. Tyus Jones and Brandon Clarke finished with 13 each as Memphis lost its second straight.
Both teams lost by big margins in their previous games, ending extended winning streaks. But Houston showed no carryover from its 17-point loss at Oklahoma City on Wednesday. After shooting 26% from 3-point range against the Thunder, the Rockets were 19 of 45 (42.2%) against Memphis.
The game got away from the Grizzlies late in the first half as the Rockets used 18-4 run to carry a 60-47 lead into the break. The Grizzlies endured stretches of poor shooting in the half as Houston connected on 51% of its shots including 9 of 18 from outside the arc.
Tate scored 12 of his 15 first-half points in the second quarter.
Houston expanded its lead to 25 points early in the third quarter. When the advantage reached 25 again with just more than five minutes left, Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins gave his starters the rest of the night off.