Cunningham sets season high in loss against Sky
Former Missouri women’s basketball star Sophie Cunningham got it going for the Phoenix Mercury against the Chicago Sky on Wednesday. Cunningham, who started again for the Mercury, recorded a season and team high of 15 points.
Cunningham shot 4 of 7 from the field and 3 of 5 from 3. She also added two assists and a steal in 23 minutes.
Despite Cunningham finding her scoring touch, Phoenix eventually lost the game 89-71. Allie Quigley led Chicago with 20 points.
Wednesday’s loss leaves the Mercury reeling at 5-4 and in the penultimate spot of the Western Conference standings. Cunningham and the Mercury return to action at 9 p.m. Friday against the Atlanta Dream.
— Missourian staff