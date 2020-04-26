The New York Giants signed undrafted free agent Malcolm Elmore on Saturday. Elmore, a Central Methodist University standout, spent four seasons with the Eagles. During his final season, Elmore recorded 58 tackles and a team-high four interceptions for a total of 144 yards.
Elmore finished his collegiate career with 133 tackles, 15 pass breakups and eight interceptions for 223 yards.
"As of today, I am officially a New York Giant. I can't say that this isn't a dream come true because this is what I've been working for my entire life," Elmore said in a news release. "Its something that I always knew could happen but never has happened where I'm from. I'm still in shock from it!"