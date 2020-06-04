Zimmer Communications and Kansas City Chiefs reach multiyear agreement
Zimmer Communications and the Kansas City Chiefs announced a multiyear agreement in mid-Missouri on Thursday.
KCMQ/96.7 FM and KWOS/104.5 FM will broadcast all preseason, regular season and postseason games starting in August, according to a release. There will also be pre-game and post-game coverage.
Additionally, KTGRAM/FM—ESPN Radio/105.1 FM and 100.5 FM and KWOS will air the Chiefs Kingdom weekly radio show. The show is hosted by Chiefs play-by-play announcer Mitch Holthus.
— Missourian Staff