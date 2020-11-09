Former Missouri and current Denver Broncos tight end Albert Okwuegbunam is out for the season after leaving Sunday’s game with a torn ACL.
Okwuegbunam, a fourth-round pick by the Broncos in April, ends his rookie season with 11 receptions for 121 yards and one touchdown.
Okwuegbunam suffered the injury after catching a seven-yard pass from quarterback Drew Lock, who he played with at Missouri from 2017-18.
Three former Tiger QBs see action Sunday
Lock was one of three former MU quarterbacks to take a snap Sunday. He went 25-for-48 with 313 passing yards and three total touchdowns in the Broncos' 34-27 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
Chase Daniel came on in relief for the Detroit Lions after Matthew Stafford entered concussion protocol. Daniel completed eight of his 13 passes for 94 yards, chipping in with one touchdown in the Lions' 34-20 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
Blaine Gabbert came in for the final snap of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Gabbert ended his team's blowout defeat by taking a knee, crediting him with one rush for a negative yard.