The St. Louis Cardinals finalized a contract with right-handed pitcher Ian Bedell on Friday.
Bedell was drafted in the fourth round by the Cardinals on June 10. He is the last of the Cardinals' seven 2020 draft picks to be signed by the team.
The deal was reportedly worth $800,000, according to Jim Callis from MLB.com.
Although he grew up in Davenport, Iowa, Bedell grew up a Cardinals fan and said that he couldn't be more excited when they picked him in the draft.
Columbia's Jack Parker advances to quarterfinals of Missouri Amateur Championships
Missouri senior Jack Parker advanced to the quarterfinal round of the The 113th Annual Missouri Amateur Championship at the Ozark National Golf Course in Hollister.
Parker was a three-time state champion at Tolton and beat Springfield's Nicholas Sheppard in the round of 16 on Friday.
Parker tees off against Town and Country's Richard Brekmeyer at 8:50 a.m. Saturday at the Ozark National Golf Course in the quarterfinals.