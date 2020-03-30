Dewayne Hendrix, a defensive end who played for the St. Louis BattleHawks in the XFL's debut season, signed with Pittsburgh on Monday, the Steelers announced.
In a season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic, Hendrix tallied four tackles, a sack and a quarterback hurry for the BattleHawks. Originally undrafted out of the University of Pittsburgh in 2019, Hendrix spent time in the NFL with Miami, Chicago and Jacksonville before joining St. Louis and the XFL.
Hendrix is the second BattleHawks player to sign with an NFL team in as many weeks. Jordan Ta'amu, quarterback for St. Louis, signed a one-year deal with Kansas City on March 23.
Also signed by the Steelers on Monday were DC Defenders' safety Tyree Kinnel and the Dallas Renegades' longsnapper Christian Kuntz.
Former Stephens golfer has Hall of Fame induction postponed
Stephanie Jackson Powell, who played golf at Stephens College from 1979-80, was to be inducted to the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame on April 9 in Springfield.
The Missouri Sports Hall of Fame announced that the ceremony would be postponed to May 5 after Springfield announced a 30-day ordinance prohibiting gatherings of 50 people or more.
Powell, in her freshman season with the Stars, led the team to 50-plus wins in the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women. That same year she picked up first-place finish in the Southwest Missouri State Triangular and a third- and fourth-place finish as an individual in two other tournaments. She transferred to Drury (Mo.) after the end of the season, but did not play golf as the school did not support a women's team.
Continuing her golf career beyond school, Powell has played in numerous amateur tournaments throughout the country. Her 11 seasons as coach of the Missouri State women's golf team, from 1992-2002, produced three conference Coach of the Year awards and an NCAA regional tournament berth in 2001.