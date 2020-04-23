Before COVID-19 canceled Missouri’s pro day scheduled for March 17, six former Tigers participated in the NFL Combine.
Under normal circumstances, not receiving an invitation to the combine isn’t backbreaking for draft hopefuls. But this year, analysts predict that it will be much different.
“Last year, (33) players that were drafted didn’t go to the combine,” Shane Hallam, draft analyst for Steel City Insider, said. “I expect that number to be cut in half this year. Teams are going to be much more comfortable with players that they’ve talked to face to face, they’ve seen work out.”
Attending the combine doesn’t make it a lock for Missouri athletes like quarterback Kelly Bryant, offensive lineman Trystan Colon-Castillo, lineman Yasir Durant and linebacker Cale Garrett to be drafted. About 117 players at the combine last year went undrafted, and exposure at the pro day and individual workouts would have allowed teams a closer look at the prospects.
Garrett, who missed most of last season with a pectoral injury, participated in the combine, but scouts have not seen him in live action since the win against Troy in October. The Missouri native had three interceptions and 42 tackles in five games last year. Hallam believes that if he isn’t drafted, he could be an “undrafted gem.”
“When you have a linebacker that you didn’t get to see too much of this year, how do you kinda factor that in?” Hallam said. “How comfortable are teams going to be? I think that’s really tough.”
For late round prospects like cornerback DeMarkus Acy and wide receiver Johnathon Johnson who weren’t at the combine, the loss of the pro day might be more of a factor. Pro Football Network draft analyst Tony Pauline said that while he thinks they will probably fall out of the draft, they will be good undrafted free agent signings.
“What happens is, when you get in the late rounds of the draft, teams usually go for the height, weight, speed guys,” Pauline said. “A lot of those guys, whether they weren’t at the combine or didn’t work out at the combine, you’re now estimating their speed.”
Acy posted a video on social media April 8 with the caption, “Here is my 40 (yard) dash official 4.45.” That time would have tied for ninth among cornerbacks at the combine.
“He’s a smart football player,” Durant said. “Started multiple years in the SEC, he’s physical and very talented. I think teams will be able to see that on film.”
In addition to the pro day, players also lost the opportunity to perform individual workouts in front of teams. Oftentimes, coaches or scouts ask quarterbacks to complete passes specific to the team’s offense.
“It could be a sprint out pass, it could be a go-route, a deep out, something like that is specific and relevant to that team’s offense,” Pauline said. “If you can make those passes that they’re asking you to throw, it puts you ahead of the curve. I think it really affects a guy like Bryant.”
Since returning home to Philadelphia, Durant has spoken with different teams on Zoom and said that he’s willing to play for anyone that will give him an opportunity.
“Just getting to speak with them during video calls, FaceTime calls, all that has been good,” Durant said. “Just being able to still communicate with them has been really good.”
In order to stay in shape, Durant trains at a little league field, where he does training and position drills that he can remember from Missouri. He works out alone and said that self-motivation has been critical these past few weeks.
At Missouri’s pro day, Durant had hoped to do the three-cone drill and run the 40-yard dash again for scouts. Durant clocked a 5.52 time at the combine.
He will watch the draft each day, but will be on the “lookout” on Friday and plans to enjoy Day 3 with his family.
“Obviously when you watch him, the size stands out,” Hallam said. “I have him rated as a high undrafted free agent. He’s going to make a team. Someone’s going to sign him if he doesn’t get drafted.”