Several members of the Chiefs have made social media pitches to the Toronto Raptors to play their games in Kansas City next season if COVID-19 keeps the border with Canada closed. Among them is Patrick Mahomes, who recently bought a small interest in the Royals.
“Kansas City is a great spot for any franchise to be,” Mahomes said. “You look at the support the Royals have, the Chiefs, Sporting KC. The fan base is crazy. They love sports, they love to be here. You see how the Jayhawks pack out that place every single week. You know that T-Mobile (Arena) would be a great spot for any NBA franchise.”