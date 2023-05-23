Nuggets Lakers Basketball

Nuggets forward and former Tolton star and Missouri player Michael Porter Jr. (1) shakes hands with forward Aaron Gordon in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals on Monday in Los Angeles. The Nuggets swept the series, making Porter the first former MU player to reach the NBA Finals since Jordan Clarkson in 2018.

 Mark J. Terrill/The Associated Press

Michael Porter Jr., who suited up, albeit briefly, for Missouri during the 2017-18 season, is heading to the 2023 NBA Finals. This comes after the Denver Nuggets swept the Los Angeles Lakers in the best-of-seven series Monday. The Nuggets will face the winner of the Boston Celtics-Miami Heat series.

Porter played a key role in helping the Nuggets reach the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history. The team reached the American Basketball Association Finals during the 1975-76 season, a year before joining the NBA.

  • Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at jmlxr5@umsystem.edu