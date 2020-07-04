Sarah Luebbert didn’t hear her name called during the National Women’s Soccer League Draft, but it didn’t take long for the frustration to vanish.
Mere minutes after the last pick of the draft on Jan. 16, Luebbert received a call from the Chicago Red Stars, one of nine clubs on the country’s top women’s pro soccer circuit. The team was interested in Luebbert, but hadn’t had enough selections in the draft to go around. They wanted her to come to preseason training camp as an undrafted trialist.
Luebbert had just wrapped up a standout four-year run at Missouri, where she scored 29 goals and bookended her career with Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Year honors in 2016 and All-SEC First Team recognition in 2019. She grew up attending MU soccer games at Walton Stadium before starring at Jefferson City High School.
“Coming from Jeff City, she’s always had to prove herself,” Missouri soccer coach Bryan Blitz said of Luebbert. “She had to go down to St. Louis all the time (for youth club soccer) in the big city and prove herself there.”
Now, an even bigger city was calling. Luebbert would have to miss the Red Stars’ training camp while she finished up her MU degree, but her plan was to move to Chicago in the summer and play for the Red Stars’ reserve team. From there, she thought she would look overseas for her next opportunity.
What happened last week wasn’t part of that plan.
On Wednesday, Luebbert made her professional debut for the Red Stars’ first team, on the same roster as U.S. women’s national team regulars Julie Ertz and Alyssa Naeher. It was in an empty stadium in Utah thanks to all the trouble the COVID-19 pandemic has caused in recent months, but the pandemic opened the door for Luebbert, the undrafted rookie, to prove she belongs at the highest level of the game.
Making the team
When the pandemic began to take hold in March, the NWSL delayed the start of its season. Luebbert had continued to train with the Missouri team, but when school shifted to online-only classes, she turned to workouts with her younger sister to stay in playing shape.
Days after her MU graduation, Luebbert got a call from the Red Stars, asking her to be in Chicago in just three days for the team’s rescheduled training camp.
“I freaked out at first because I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is crazy,’” Luebbert said. “But the next day I spent most of the day packing, and then I went home and hung out with my family and we had a kind of impromptu graduation party.”
The NWSL announced it would become the first U.S. professional team sports league to return to play, revealing plans for a tournament behind closed doors in the Salt Lake City area to begin in late June. The announcement also set a deadline for teams to finalize their tournament rosters, raising the stakes at training camp.
During one practice, with the tournament roughly a week away, Red Stars coach Rory Dames asked to speak with Luebbert following the session. With roster cuts already in full swing, Luebbert wasn’t sure what to expect, but Dames assured her it was the good kind of talk. Luebbert was just hoping for a chance to prove herself in Utah — but was instead offered a two-year contract.
“It took me a little bit to really register, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m going to be in Chicago for the next two years,’” Luebbert said. “It was definitely a shock at first, but I was really happy.”
The two-year offer would not have been possible before this past offseason, when an overhaul of the growing league’s compensation rules allowed guaranteed multi-year contracts for the first time. In any other year, the best Luebbert could have hoped for would have been a one-year deal with a second-year option.
“I just tried not to really think about making the team or not, because at the end of the day it’s kind of out of my control,” Luebbert said of her time in training camp. “All I can do is show up to practice and be prepared and do my best and hope for the best.”
Throughout the process, Luebbert had an extra source of support in the form of Domi Richardson, a Sky Blue FC midfielder who is Missouri’s lone other alum in the NWSL. Richardson also went undrafted back in 2014, but earned her way onto rosters much like Luebbert has, and is now in her seventh NWSL season. The two have exchanged texts a few times in recent months.
“She reached out a few weeks ago before I found out if I was going to make it to Utah or not and just wished me good luck and was just saying she’s there for me if I have any questions,” Luebbert said. “It’s really nice having someone else here (in Utah) that I know and that went to Mizzou.”
Back in Columbia, Blitz already had an inkling that Luebbert was going to make the roster. The Red Stars had been in contact with him during the training camp process, and as they requested more and more information on Luebbert, he knew their interest was serious. He advised Luebbert to keep up the hard work and humility that had made her successful in college.
“Probably her best asset is that she’s just a blue-collar, no nonsense, roll up her sleeves,” Blitz said. “She’s genetically gifted. I don’t know who she gets that from, but she has the work ethic.”
Into the bubble
Once Luebbert and the Red Stars landed in Utah, they entered the bubble of the NWSL Challenge Cup, staying in their assigned hotel and on the practice fields and adhering to strict daily schedules. The NBA, NHL and MLS have all been planning bubble-based competitions this summer, but the NWSL was the first league to make the idea a reality.
“We go down for breakfast, and we have to wear our masks whenever we’re outside of our rooms unless we’re eating,” Luebbert said. “And then we’ll go to training and just get lunch at the field and come back. And then we’re kind of in and out of meetings throughout the day or just doing different treatments and taking care of our bodies.”
As per league protocol, players are screened and tested regularly for COVID-19, and no spectators from the public are permitted at games. Only designated staff members for each team are allowed to leave the bubble for any purpose other than a local walk or jog.
Luebbert remained on the bench for the Red Stars’ first game, a 2-1 loss to the Washington Spirit on June 27. With the second game of the tournament looming just four days later, the Chicago squad knew there would be several changes to the lineup to keep legs fresh. On Tuesday, the night before the match, Luebbert learned she would be starting against the Portland Thorns.
“(I was) excited, but also nervous,” Luebbert said. “I was excited to have a chance to prove myself, but definitely nervous because it’s such a high level.”
Onto the field
The recent rise in awareness of systemic racism and protests against police brutality have made their mark on the NWSL’s resumption of play. Every team has worn “Black Lives Matter” shirts during warmups, and most players chose to kneel during the national anthem throughout the first week of the tournament. Luebbert said the Red Stars team has had a lot of conversations on how to define their role in fighting injustice.
“(We’re) just trying to bring awareness and figure out what can we do to make a difference and what can we do to give young Black girls and girls of color the opportunity to play soccer at a high level,” Luebbert said. “The sport is getting more diverse, but it really isn’t super diverse yet. We can definitely do better.”
When it came to the anthem, Luebbert and her teammates were advised to do whatever they felt comfortable with, as long as they put enough thought into the decision.
“I decided to kneel just because I know that there’s a problem and something needs to happen,” Luebbert said. “If kneeling shows my solidarity and my support for my Black friends and my Black teammates, that’s what I decided to do.”
Luebbert played 70 minutes against Portland in her first taste of professional action. She started on the right side of the Red Stars’ attack, matching up against former U.S. national team defender Meghan Klingenberg. She later shifted to a more central role and was able to link up some with her fellow forwards, but she was substituted out without registering a shot.
“I definitely would’ve liked to play better,” Luebbert said. “I could’ve played to my strengths more than I did. I think I played better in the second half than the first, but I know I can improve, so that’s all that matters.”
Blitz said Luebbert’s self-criticism is indicative of the humility and work ethic for which he has always known her.
“Of course she was hard on herself and said, ‘I could’ve done this better and that better,’” Blitz said. “I think she has to learn also to express herself and create some more chances. That’s her job as an attacking player.”
The Red Stars have two more preliminary round games to test their roster before the stakes are raised for the tournament’s knockout rounds, including an 11:30 a.m. CT Sunday game against the North Carolina Courage. Dames, the Chicago coach, said after the Portland game that he sees in Luebbert the potential to become a real contributor to the team. The undrafted rookie from Jefferson City just wants to make an impact either way.
“Whether I start or come off the bench, I want to be able to go onto the field and make a difference and make a play,” Luebbert said. “But whether I’m playing or not playing, I’m going to be supporting the team and just trying to find a positive role, whether it’s cheering or working super hard on the field.”