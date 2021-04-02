Former Missouri and Hickman wrestler J’den Cox will not be competing in the U.S Olympic trials.
According to USA Wrestling, Cox missed his initial weigh-in at the tournament, scheduled to take place this weekend in Fort Worth, Texas. He was removed from the bracket at 97 kilograms in men's freestyle, where he was entered pending weigh-in. The 26-year-old had earned a spot in the semifinals based on winning gold at 2019 worlds in a non-Olympic weight class (92 kilograms).
Futher details about the missed weigh-in were not announced.
Cox was considered a contender to make the team for this year's Olympics in Tokyo . He is a three-time NCAA champion, a world champion in 2018 and 2019 and an Olympic bronze medalist from the 2016 games in Rio de Janeiro.
The mistake may come as a surprise to some. Cox has had most of his senior-level success wrestling at 86 kilograms for the United States. He moved up to the 97-kilogram weight class for his Olympic pursuit.
Given his credentials, Cox had automatically qualified to the semifinals of the trials. Had he won, he would have been in line to wrestle Olympic champion and multiple-time world champion Kyle Snyder in a best-of-three series.
According to a report from FloWrestling, Cox’s coach, Kevin Jackson, is planning to pursue a path to get Cox back in the competition.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.