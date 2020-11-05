Right-handed pitcher Dylan Coleman, a native of Potosi, Missouri, was traded from the San Diego Padres to the Kansas City Royals on Thursday evening, completing an August deal for relief pitcher Trevor Rosenthal.
Coleman played college ball at Missouri State before San Diego drafted him in the fourth round of the 2018 MLB Draft. He had a 4.46 ERA in three years with the Bears, striking out 317 in 274 innings.
At Potosi High School, he played two full seasons of varsity baseball. He posted a 0.90 ERA in 31 innings his senior year.
The highest level he's played professionally was high-A in 2019 for the Lake Elsinore Storm of the California League.