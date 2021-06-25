Two Missouri throwers competed in their first Olympic Trials on Thursday and Friday at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.
Coming off of a disappointing performance at the NCAA national championships, redshirt sophomore Mitch Weber looked to make his mark in the men's discus. He was able to make it past the qualifying round Thursday, throwing for 194 feet, 10 inches, good enough for 11th place.
In the final round Friday, Weber finished in 12th place with a throw of 185-4, which was not enough to qualify him for the Olympics.
New alumna Jordan McClendon competed in the hammer throw qualifying rounds. She finished 17th after throwing a season-best 214-7, which was not good enough to get her through to the finals.
Sophomore Skylar Ciccolini was slated to compete in the women's javelin throw Friday, but ended up not starting. A news release sent out June 11 revealed she was fighting through an injury during NCAA nationals.
The Tigers have one more former athlete competing in the trials. Karissa Schweizer, who qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in the 5,000-meter run Monday, will compete in the 10,000 at noon Saturday.