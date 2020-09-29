ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Beyond ace lefty Blake Snell, the small-market Tampa Bay Rays are light on household names.
On the postseason stage, the American League’s No. 1 seed showed just where all that dominance is coming from.
“Tonight was a pretty good representation of the Tampa Bay Rays — our players, how we go about winning games,” manager Kevin Cash said. “We found success being really good in tight games. Pitching, the defense, and timely hits are the reasons for it.”
With Snell taking a no-hitter into the sixth inning, shortstop Willy Adames making splashy defensive plays and Manuel Margot delivering a two-run homer, the AL East winners opened the playoffs Tuesday with a 3-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.
Former Missouri pitcher Pete Fairbanks earned the save in relief for the Tampa Bay, striking out two and working around a one-out double in the ninth inning. It was the first save of the season for Fairbanks, 26, who made the majors for the first time in 2019 after recovering from a second Tommy John surgery.
The Rays will try to advance in the best-of-three wild-card Game 2 at Tropicana Field, where seats will be empty except for players’ family and friends.
“I think the biggest thing is not to press, not to really panic. That’s probably the worst thing we can do as a team,” Blue Jays third baseman Cavan Biggio said. “It’s a bigger stage right now and not a lot of our guys have really played in the playoffs before.”
Snell allowed just two baserunners until Alejandro Kirk singled leading off the sixth. The 27-year-old lefty retired the next two batters, but Cash didn’t give him a chance to finish the inning.
Diego Castillo, Nick Anderson and Fairbanks followed the starter, limiting the Blue Jays to two singles, two doubles and Bo Bichette’s eighth-inning sacrifice fly the rest of the way.
Snell yielded one hit, walked two and struck out nine, tying a Rays postseason record.
“I’m getting into a groove. It usually takes me a little while to get going anyway,” Snell said. “It’s been two months but I usually start slow. I’m starting to get the hang of it, starting to feel it. The playoff energy always gets me a lot more excited, for sure.”
Margot hit his homer to left-center field off A.J. Cole to push Tampa Bay’s lead to 3-0 in the seventh inning. Fairbanks worked a scoreless ninth to became the 13th different pitcher to earn a save for the Rays this season.
White Sox 4, Athletics 1: In Oakland, California, Lucas Giolito dazzled in his postseason debut, stymieing the No. 2 seed Athletics through six perfect innings and sending Chicago to an upset victory in Game 1.
Yanees 12, Indians 3: In Cleveland, Aaron Judge smashed a two-run homer on Shane Bieber’s fourth pitch, Gerrit Cole struck out 13 and New York Yankees waltzed to a win over Cleveland in Game 1.
Astros 4, Twins 1: In Minneapolis, Houston extended Minnesota’s playoff losing streak to 17 games, as Jose Altuve drew a go-ahead walk in the ninth inning.