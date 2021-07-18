Kansas City, Kan. — In a cagey Concacaf Gold Cup match between two budding rivals, the U.S. men’s national soccer team bested Canada 1-0 in front of a crowd of 18,467. The win meant that the U.S. won the group and will face the second-place side from Group C.
“It’s a bit raw now,” Canada manager John Herdman said. “At the same time, we got to win these games.”
That was the U.S.’ 13th consecutive win against Concacaf opposition.
“I think you’re always looking to improve,” U.S. Manager Gregg Berhalter said. “I thought the effort was outstanding.”
The match didn’t have many chances — just four shots on target between the two sides. Canada outshot the U.S. 14-6, though one would not have thought that would be the case after the first minute of the match.
The Americans took the lead just 20 seconds into the match. A well-worked routine saw Sebastian Lletget square the ball to Shaq Moore, who tapped it into an open goal.
Moore’s first international goal was enough for the U.S. to see the match through and was the fastest American men’s goal on record. Moore’s early strike beat out Clint Dempsey’s goal 30 seconds into the 2014 World Cup against Ghana.
Moore said he felt relieved after scoring the goal.
“I felt like it was all the emotions — the good, the bad, the ugly — all that in one moment,” Moore said. “It happened so fast, I didn’t really take it in.”
Berhalter said he was pleased with the effort from his team in difficult conditions. Centerback Walker Zimmerman was forced off in the 11th minute due to an injury.
“This group hasn’t played together,” Berhalter said. “We were forced to adapt to an injury, and it wasn’t comfortable for us.”
After Moore’s goal, the match was a bit bland.
The Americans winning the match with their only shot on target. The better shot selection — if one could call it that — came from the Canadians.
The Canadians won the midfield battle, maintaining 54% possession. Canada created 13 chances compared to the Americans’ seven.
“We couldn't build pressure the way we wanted to,” U.S. midfielder Cristian Roldan said. “We couldn’t slow the game down with possession, but we did with good defending.”
Canada had a penalty shot turned away in the 11th minute after an awkward coming together between Zimmerman and Canadian winger Richie Laryea.
“I’m always shouting for penalties,” Herdman said with a laugh. “Whenever a defender falls across an attacker like that, you always wonder.”
Canada’s best chance to equalize came late in the match when Tajon Buchanan fired a bending shot that ended up just wide of U.S. keeper Matt Turner’s far post.
Berhalter and the U.S. will face the second-place team from Group C in the quarterfinals. Canada will face the winner of that group. Each team will see either Costa Rica or Jamaica.
Berhalter said he was proud of the effort from his team in a big game.
“I think it was an amazing start to the game, and then there was a lot of suffering,” Berhalter said. “I think the guys persevered and showed amazing character.”