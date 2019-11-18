Ben Askren

Ben Askren, from a press conference in January 2017. Askren recently announced that he is retiring from his fighting career. 

 Davis Winborne/Missourian

Missouri alum and two-time collegiate national champion Ben Askren announced his retirement from mixed martial arts Monday afternoon on ESPN.

"I'm retiring from the sport of MMA," Askren said. "Frankly, I'm retiring from everything." 

Askren retired due to a hip injury and said on Ariel Helwani's MMA show on ESPN that he will need a hip replacement. 

Askren was acquired by UFC from ONE Fighting Championship in October 2018, but only competed in three fights before his retirement. He won his first bout against Robbie Lawler in March but then lost his his next two fights before retiring with a career record of 19-2 in all competitions. 

Before mixed martial arts, Askren was a four-time All-American at Missouri, wrestling in the 174-pound division from 2003-07. Askren has the most wins in program history and finished with a record of 153-8, winning his last 87 bouts. 

