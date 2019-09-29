Karissa Schweizer found herself in a familiar place on the blue oval at Drake University.
As a high school freshman, Schweizer won her only state title at Drake University in 2011. As a senior at Missouri, she shattered the collegiate record for the 5K at the Drake Relays with a time of 15:23 in 2018.
This time, it was different. She was a professional for the 2019 USATF National Championships in the 5K with a spot in this year’s world championships on the line.
Schweizer stayed with the lead pack until the last 100 meters, when she and Bowerman Track Club teammate Shelby Houlihan sped away from the pack. Houlihan finished just before Schweizer, but the two Iowans embraced at the finish after both qualified for this summer’s world championships in Doha, Qatar.
“It was so crazy,” Schweizer said. “During training, we were talking about that moment for so long. We were just like, ‘This is the race,’ because I really wanted to make the team. I wanted to make it so bad.”
The second-place finish was extra special for Schweizer, who's childhood home is less than 20 minutes away from the blue oval in Des Moines.
Schweizer has been watching and running in races at Drake since middle school and remembers volunteering at the 2010 USATF National Championships. Schweizer and her sister Kelsey held clothes baskets for athletes, who at the time seemed larger than life.
“I looked at those athletes and was like, ‘wow, they're so cool, oh my gosh they're so fast,” Schweizer said. “I was just so far from that.”
After her storied career at Missouri where she was a six-time national champion, Schweizer is one of those athletes and is preparing for this summer’s IAAF World Championships in her first full year as a professional.
She’s with Bowerman Track Club, one of the top distance running teams in the world, where she has been training with Houlihan and the nation’s top distance runners since she graduated from Missouri in the spring of 2018.
“I knew at the time I thought it was the best team and that was the team I needed to join if I wanted to really excel in the sport, and joining them has just helped me so much,” Schweizer said. “I feel like it's really helped my learning curve and it's really helped me push to the next level just because they have so much experience from the marathon down to the 800 (meter run).”
The transition from college to professional running was a little stark for Schweizer, who says the increased difficulty of training has been one of the toughest parts of being a professional.
"(My first practice was) Intimidating and kind of pushing my body to its limit," Schweizer said. "I was like, 'I didn't know I could go there.'"
After transitioning to professional running, Schweizer focused on Doha, where she will be the highest-seeded American in the 5K after Houlihan scratched to focus on the 1500 meter run.
Schweizer comes into the meet without a whole lot of pressure. She has the 16th-fastest time of any of the runners in this year's race and she'll have to improve on her personal record of 15:01 in the 5K to have a chance of making it to the final.
But Schweizer is no stranger to being an underdog. She was an unknown before the 2016 NCAA Cross Country Championships, but then she passed multiple runners down the homestretch to win her first national title.
She said that she has been faster in training than her personal record shows, and is hoping to break the 15-minute barrier this week.
"It's exciting knowing I have no real pressure, but it's gonna be a really good learning experience," Schweizer said. "I'm really wanting to make the final and see what I can do there. I know that through my training I really should be making the final."
Schweizer's run in the preliminary heats of the 5,000 meter run will broadcast at 10:25 a.m. Wednesday on NBC Sports Network. If she qualifies, she will compete in the final on Oct. 5.