Kansas City native and Missouri alum Beau Brinkley signed with the Atlanta Falcons on Monday as a long snapper, the team announced.
Brinkley joined the Tigers as a true freshman walk-on in 2008 and won the starting long snapping job, helping kicker Jeff Wolfert to a perfect record on PATs. He was the special teams player of the year his sophomore season. He was critical in MU's 41-39 win over Kansas, snapping a perfect ball for the 27-yard field goal that sealed the game as time expired.
He worked his way onto the depth chart at tight end in 2010 but did not see any action after suffering a season-ending shoulder injury. In 2011, he was again named a special teams player of the year.
Brinkley started his NFL career with the Tennessee Titans in 2012 after going undrafted. He appeared in every regular season game until the Titans released him in November 2020. During the 2021 season, Brinkley played three games for the Arizona Cardinals.
A multi-time Pro Bowl selection, Brinkley has appeared in 138 games NFL games. He will replace free agent Josh Harris, who signed with the Los Angeles Chargers.