Each week, the Missourian will recap impact performances and news of former Tigers in the NFL.
Drew Lock
Every week when you think you know what the Denver Broncos will give you, they do the opposite. After back-to-back losses to the Atlanta Falcons and Las Vegas Raiders, they knocked off the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins were playing for a share of the AFC East division lead but now are one game behind the Buffalo Bills. Lock missed practice last Wednesday because of a rib injury but still got the start. Lock wasn’t superb, but he settled down after an interception on the team’s first drive. He completed 18 of 30 passes for 270 yards and also rushed for 23 yards. He relied heavily on wide receiver Tim Patrick, who finished with 119 yards on five catches and eight targets. The Broncos host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday and will look to move to 5-6 heading into the home stretch of the season.
Sheldon Richardson
Richardson had two quarterback hits in the Cleveland Browns’ win over the Philadelphia Eagles. He also made four tackles, three of which were solo. He now has eight QB hits this season to go along with 42 tackles and 3½ sacks.
Jordan Elliott
Elliott was involved in a forced fumble on Eagles running back Miles Sanders during the Browns’ win Sunday. The forced fumble was initially credited to Elliott but later was given to Cameron Malveaux. Elliott had one tackle and now has nine on the season.
Terez Hall
Hall contributed for the New England Patriots for the third straight week. He had four tackles in the loss to the Houston Texans but saw fewer snaps than the previous two weeks. He has 20 tackles this year after being promoted from the practice squad.
Aldon Smith
In the Dallas Cowboys’ upset win over the Minnesota Vikings, Aldon Smith had a tackle for loss and three solo tackles. He stopped Dalvin Cook behind the line of scrimmage in the second quarter, and the Vikings were eventually forced to punt on the drive. He now has four tackles for loss, five sacks and 40 total tackles this season.
Connor McGovern
McGovern played every offensive snap for the New York Jets against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday. He has played all of the Jets’ offensive snaps in eight of 10 games this season and continues to be a steady presence on the offensive line.