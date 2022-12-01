The journey from Columbia to Doha, the capital of Qatar, requires a flight across the Atlantic Ocean, the Mediterranean Sea and the Arabian Peninsula. Passengers on this trip spend a full 25 hours on the plane, and the one-way ticket costs more than $1,000.
Even with such a time-consuming and expensive journey, MU student Bruce Liu did not hesitate. Because, for all soccer fans, the World Cup cannot be missed. The modern, air-conditioned stadiums in the desert of Qatar, where players from all over the world gather to play top-notch soccer, make Liu long to see the tournament in person.
Liu's journey from Columbia began Friday, and he'll spend this week in Qatar to watch three Round of 16 matches and one quarterfinal contest. He traveled to Qatar by himself.
When it comes to the choice of venues, Liu believes that compared to the semifinals and final, the Round of 16 and quarterfinals are the most cost-effective and exciting matches.
“You know what the World Cup is — it's a once-in-a-lifetime experience, so I would like to have a better experience,” Liu said.
Two of the Round of 16 matches Liu is going to see are Japan versus Croatia and Morocco versus Spain. His favorite team is Croatia.
As a longtime soccer fan, Liu did not follow the trend of liking the teams with the top stars, such as Brazil and Argentina. He instead grew to appreciate a team representing a small Eastern European country.
“They are not that powerful. But I like their spirit and their teamwork,” he said.
As for the spiritual core of the Croatian team, Liu believes it is their confidence to challenge and their attitude of not giving in when facing strong teams.
With a few days to spare between the Round of 16 and the quarterfinals, Liu chose to travel to Cairo, Egypt, for two days before returning to Qatar to continue watching the tournament.
The trip to Cairo is not only to explore more places but also because Liu has some economic factors to consider for his return flight. His flight back to Columbia begins in Cairo and has a layover in Qatar, during which he will watch a quarterfinal match. The initial departure from Cairo instead of Doha will cost him roughly half the price.
In addition to saving money on plane tickets, Liu also considered the economic and comfort factors of accommodations during his stay in Qatar.
In the World Cup fan villages, the price of staying in a hotel is too high for Liu, and choosing a temporary tent for $200 per night is too inconvenient, because there are no bathrooms. Instead, Liu chose to rent a caravan in the fan village after contacting the owner online. The caravans have a living room and sofa in addition to the basic facilities, and the cost for one night is the same as the tent.
Liu started making preparations for the trip long in advance. As soon as tickets went on sale at the end of September, Liu grabbed the games he needed and booked his ticket shortly after.
“It's about $2,000 from major cities in the United States to go there right now. And, if you purchase your tickets a few months earlier, that would be much cheaper. But now, if some fans haven't made any preparations but they want to go, I think the price would be quite challenging for them,” he said.