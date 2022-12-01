WCup Croatia Belgium Soccer

MU student Bruce Liu will have a chance to see star midfielder Luka Modric, middle, and his favorite team, Croatia, in the Round of 16 at the World Cup in Qatar. The Croatians finished second in Group F to reach the knockout stage.

 Thanassis Stavrakis/The Associated Press

The journey from Columbia to Doha, the capital of Qatar, requires a flight across the Atlantic Ocean, the Mediterranean Sea and the Arabian Peninsula. Passengers on this trip spend a full 25 hours on the plane, and the one-way ticket costs more than $1,000.

Even with such a time-consuming and expensive journey, MU student Bruce Liu did not hesitate. Because, for all soccer fans, the World Cup cannot be missed. The modern, air-conditioned stadiums in the desert of Qatar, where players from all over the world gather to play top-notch soccer, make Liu long to see the tournament in person. 

