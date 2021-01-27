The Denver Nuggets might not want this road trip to end.
The Miami Heat cannot get Jimmy Butler back quickly enough.
Nikola Jokic had 21 points and 11 rebounds as the Nuggets won their fifth straight, building a 25-point halftime lead and beating the Heat 109-82 on Wednesday night.
Former Tiger Michael Porter Jr. scored 17 points, JaMychal Green added 15 and Jamal Murray had 14 for Denver, which improved to 4-0 on its five-game road trip — the first time the Nuggets have won four games on a trip of any length since December 2013. A win Friday in San Antonio would give Denver its first 5-0 road swing since January 2012.
Butler watched from the Miami bench, a significant accomplishment since Wednesday’s game was the first in more than two weeks where he could be with his team again. He hasn’t played in any of the last nine Heat games because of virus-related protocols.
The Heat are 2-7 in this stretch without him, with losses now in four consecutive games. They also played again without Tyler Herro, who missed a seventh consecutive game with neck spasms. Goran Dragic (groin) was also out, and Kendrick Nunn led Miami with 17 points.
The Heat got Avery Bradley back for the first time in nine games; he, like Butler, was out in accordance with the NBA’s virus protocols. Bradley had eight points in 18 minutes.
Denver led 58-33 at the half, the Nuggets’ biggest halftime lead this season and biggest in a road arena since holding a 31-point lead at the break in Chicago on March 21, 2018. The Heat missed 15 3-pointers in the first quarter — an NBA record for an opening period, and a team record for any quarter.
Denver’s lead was down to seven early in the fourth, but back-to-back 3s by Porter and Green got the Nuggets’ edge back to 13 and another 3 by Jokic made it 94-74 with 5:35 left.
Bam Adebayo scored 15 for Miami.
Cavaliers 122, Pistons 107: Collin Sexton scored 29 points and Andre Drummond had 23 points, 16 rebounds and five steals against his former team, Cleveland Cavaliers to a victory in Cleveland.
Taurean Prince added 16 points and rookie Isaac Okoro had 10 points and a season-high six assists to help the Cavaliers snap a two-game losing streak and improve to 9-9.
Jerami Grant scored 26 points and Mason Plumlee had 15 points, 12 rebounds and a career-high eight turnovers for Detroit. The Pistons have the worst road record in the Eastern Conference at 1-7. Grant made 10 of 10 free throws.
Drummond made a bank shot midway through the fourth quarter to give Cleveland its largest lead of the night at 108-89. The Cavaliers went ahead for good at 72-69 on Darius Garland's 3-pointer in the third.
Garland had 14, and Cedi Osman and Jarrett Allen added 10 apiece for Cleveland. The Cavaliers shot 54% from the field, going 52.4% on 3-pointers.
Detroit guard Derrick Rose returned after missing two games with a sore left knee, scoring 13 points in 19 minutes off the bench. Wayne Ellington had 17 points.
Cavaliers power forward Larry Nance Jr. was unavailable for the second straight game after spraining his right wrist at Boston on Sunday.
Kings 121, Magic 107: Buddy Hield scored a season-best 29 points, hitting hit seven 3-pointers, and the well-rested Sacramento Kings beat the Orlando Magic in Orlando, Fla.
Sacramento was playing for the first time since Friday after two games were cancelled because of COVID-19 protocols with the Memphis Grizzlies. The Kings proved themselves to be rested and ready in taking apart the Magic for their second road victory of the season.
The Kings led by 11 in the first period, by 17 before halftime and by as much as 22 in the third quarter of the wire-to-wire victory. The Magic never got closer than 10 in the second half in dropping to 4-5 at home this season.
Richaun Holmes had 20 points and 12 rebounds for his third double-double of the season. Marvin Bagley III recorded his sixth double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds, while Harrison Barnes chipped in 21 points and 3 3s. De’Aaron Fox added 16 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds for Sacramento, which shot 48.9% from the floor and made 14 of 33 3-pointers.
Hield’s dynamic shooting performance was the third time this season that he’s made at least six 3-pointers in a game. His 29 points points topped the 26 he had on Jan. 13 in Portland — a game where he made eight 3s. He was 7 for 12 from behind the arc on Wednesday.
Magic center Nikola Vucevic made 11 of 18 shots and scored 26 points — his 14th game of the season with at least 20 points. Evan Fournier added 25 points, while Terrence Ross chipped in 16 points off the bench.
Aaron Gordon struggled through the night with three points in 26 minutes. He missed eight of his nine field goal attempts. Rookie guard Cole Anthony, who scored a career-best 21 points in Monday’s defeat of Charlotte, made just 2 of 9 shots and scored seven points on Wednesday.
Orlando came into Wednesday as the NBA’s hottest shooting team from 3-point range — 17.7 makes on 47% shooting over the previous three games — but it made only 10 of 26 attempts on Wednesday.
Pacers 116, Hornets 108: Doug McDermott had 28 points, Damontas Sabonis had 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, and the Indiana Pacers beat the Charlotte Hornets in Charlotte, N.C.
Sabonis, who was questionable coming into the game with a bruised knee, started and finished 9 of 10 from the field.
Malcom Brogdon had 25 points and Justin Holiday chipped in 19 points for the Pacers, who have won three of four.
Terry Rozier had 20 points for the Hornets, who have dropped six of seven.
Indiana limited the red-hot Gordon Hayward to 16 points on 6-of-14 shooting from the floor.
The Pacers (11-7) pushed their coverage to Hayward, who came in averaging 30.5 points over his past four contests and having made 58.1% of his shots from the floor, including 61.5% from 3-point range.
Sabonis bruised his knee during a collision with Toronto's Kyle Lowry on Monday night and had an MRI on Tuesday that showed no damage.
The Pacers moved the ball well on offense, finishing with 34 assists.
They led by 17, but the Hornets battled back to cut the lead to four to start the fourth quarter. The Pacers quickly pushed their advantage back to double digits behind Brogdon and Sabonis.
Bucks 115, Raptors 108: Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24 points, 18 rebounds and nine assists, and Donte DeVincenzo sparked a five-point sequence in the fourth quarter that helped the Milwaukee Bucks pull away for a win over the Toronto Raptors in Tampa, Fla.
The Bucks (11-6) were leading by just three points after a dunk by DeVincenzo, who followed with a steal and drew a flagrant foul on Kyle Lowry. After DeVincenzo made the two free throws, the Bucks took the ball out of bounds and Bryn Forbes nailed a 3-pointer to put the Bucks up 92-84 with 9:54 left.
The big play helped the Bucks hold off the Raptors (7-11) down the stretch despite a 14-point scoring burst by Lowry and a two-minute stretch in which Antetokounmpo sat out after getting hit in the face.
Norman Powell led the Raptors with 26 points. Lowry finished with 21 points and six rebounds.
Fred VanVleet, the Raptors' leading scorer, finished with 10 points and 10 assists after a scoreless first half.
Kris Middleton closed the first half with a 3-pointer to put the Bucks up 63-54, the largest lead for either team until 3-pointers by D.J. Augustin and Bobby Portis stretched Milwaukee's lead to 11 midway through the third quarter.
Toronto scored the final nine points of the third and took an 84-83 lead on Yuta Watanabe's lane runner early in the fourth.
Coming in as the NBA's No. 1 shooting team at 49%, the Bucks made 10 of their first 14 shots before Antetokounmpo went to the bench with 4:33 left in the first quarter. They shot 43% for the game.
Lowry's 3-pointer in the first minute gave him 10,001 points as a member of the Raptors. He joined DeMar DeRozan (13,296) and Chris Bosh (10,275) as the only players to score 10,000 with the franchise.
Nets 132, Hawks 128 (OT): Kevin Durant scored 32 points and James Harden had 31 to lead a productive night for Brooklyn's big three scorers and the Nets beat the Atlanta Hawks in Atlanta.
Harden added 15 assists and eight rebounds. Kyrie Irving scored 26 points for Brooklyn.
Trae Young had 28 points and 14 assists for Atlanta. Cam Reddish scored a season-high 24 points while John Collins and De'Andre Hunter each had 21 points.
Durant's dunk gave the Nets a 127-121 lead in the extra period. After Young made one of two free throws to trim Brooklyn's lead to 129-126, Durant's turnover with 40 seconds remaining gave Atlanta an opening. Hunter missed a long jumper that would have tied the game.
Harden stretched the lead by sinking two free throws with 4.6 seconds remaining.
Durant's 3-pointer tied the game at 106 in regulation before Kevin Huerter quickly answered with a 3 for Atlanta.
Following a foul by Young, Harden's two free throws with 2:41 remaining gave Brooklyn a 112-111 lead. Collins' three-point play gave Atlanta the lead before Irving's short jumper tied the game at 114-all.
Following a missed jumper by Reddish, Jeff Green's layup gave the Nets a 116-114 lead. A layup by Reddish tied the game again before Harden missed a 3-foot attempt with less than a second remaining.
After scoring only two points in the opening period, Harden passed up a scoring opportunity on the Nets' first possession of the second quarter. He then looked toward the Nets bench, gestured in a shooting motion and then nodded as if to confirm he should have taken the shot.
Harden made a 3-pointer to spark his scoring spree. He scored 16 points in the second period. The Hawks called a timeout about three minutes into the period after Harden's step-back 3 over Huerter.
76ers 107, Lakers 106: Tobias Harris swished a jumper with 3 seconds left, ending the Lakers’ 13-0 run and sending the Philadelphia 76ers to a victory over Los Angeles in Philadelphia.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope hit a 3-pointer with 1:05 left that pulled the Lakers to 105-104. LeBron James hit Anthony Davis for the go-ahead basket with 11.2 seconds to go for a 106-105 lead and cap that run.
Harris scored 24 points. Joel Embiid had 28 and Ben Simmons had 17 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.
James scored 34 points and Davis had 23.
Embiid appeared to have hurt his back when he was knocked down by James.
Embiid, the All-Star center off to the best start of his career, drove down the baseline for an attempted right-handed dunk when James pushed him in flight. Embiid crashed hard on his tailbone, immediately grabbed his back and writhed on the court in pain as James simply looked down and walked past him. After a short video review, James was hit with a flagrant 1 -- “unnecessary contact committed by a player against an opponent” -- and Embiid sank both free throws.
Embiid was quickly hit with his own flagrant when his elbow connected with Davis’ face on a drive to bucket.
Embiid has a history of back issues and sat out Monday’s loss at Detroit with back tightness. He sat alone on a cool-down seat behind the basket for nearly the first 5 minutes of the fourth quarter. Embiid returned and threw his hands in the air in celebration when he buried a shot that gave the Sixers a 10-point lead.
The James-Embiid flagrant took center stage in a game between teams that entered with the best records in their conference. The 76ers lead the East at 13-6 and the Lakers are 14-5 in the West.
The Lakers suffered their first road loss of the season in 11 games.
Embiid went straight up and blocked James in the first quarter and Danny Green buried a 3 in transition for a 34-18 lead that put the Sixers in control.
Spurs 110, Celtics 106: DeMar DeRozan scored 21 points, Keldon Johnson had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and the San Antonio Spurs held on to beat the Boston Celtics in San Antonio.
LaMarcus Aldridge added 20 points, Dejounte Murray had 11 points and 11 rebounds and San Antonio won its second straight home game.
The Celtics’ projected starting five of Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and Daniel Theis played together for the first time this season. Tatum had 25 points, Brown added 24, and Smart and Walker had 14 apiece.
Their balanced output was not enough as Boston had its two-game winning streak end.
After DeRozan hit a pair of free throws to give the Spurs a 103-101 lead, Theis’ dunk tied the game with 40 seconds remaining. After San Antonio regained the lead on DeRozan’s eight-foot jumper, Murray had a breakaway dunk off a steal to give the Spurs a 107-103 lead.
The Spurs rallied after giving up a double-digit lead in the second half.
San Antonio made 14 of its last 15 shots in the first half during a 29-6 run. Lonnie Walker IV had nine points in the run and closed with 14 points.
A pair of 3-pointers by Aldridge tied the game and gave the Spurs their first lead at 46-43 since the opening seconds of the game.
Three days after setting a season high for points in the third quarter against Cleveland, Boston came within four points of matching the mark in outscoring San Antonio 37-21 to open the second half. Tatum and Brown combined for 22 points in the quarter.
San Antonio had a season-high 20 turnovers, including five during Boston’s 13-1 run to close the third.
Jazz 116, Mavericks 104: Rudy Gobert had seasons high of 29 points and 20 rebounds, Jordan Clarkson added a season-high 31 points, and the Utah Jazz beat the Dallas Mavericks in Salt Lake City for their 10th straight victory.
Gobert also had three blocks and three steals to help the Jazz pass the Lakers — losers in Philadelphia on Wednesday, for the NBA's best record at 14-4.
The teams will complete the two-game set in Utah on Friday night.
Joe Ingles had a season-high 21 points — on seven 3-pointers — and eight assists for Utah. He matched his career high with the seven 3s, falling one shy of tying the franchise record.
The Jazz played without leading scorer Donovan Mitchell after he entered the NBA concussion protocol. Ingles made his first start of the season in Mitchell’s place.
Luka Doncic scored 30 points for the Mavericks. Tim Hardaway, Jr. added 19 points and Kristaps Porzingis 18. Dallas lost its third straight game.
Dorian Finney-Smith and Josh Richardson returned to the Mavericks’ starting lineup after both players missed nine games apiece due to COVID-19 healthy and safety protocols. Dwight Powell also returned after an eight-game absence.
Utah got an early boost on offense from Ingles and Gobert. Ingles made a pair of 3-pointers and assisted on two other baskets to help the Jazz stake out a 23-12 lead. Both assists were on baskets from Gobert, who had 10 points in the first quarter.
The Jazz expanded their lead to 32-17 late in the first quarter following three straight baskets from Clarkson that capped a 9-0 run. Then, Clarkson scored 13 of Utah’s first 16 points in the second quarter. His final basket in that stretch put the Jazz up 48-27.
Utah led by as many as 25 points in the third quarter, going up 98-73 on a step-back 3-pointer from Clarkson.
Thunder 102, Suns 97: Al Hereford had 21 points and 11 rebounds, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander also scored 21 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Phoenix Suns in Phoenix.
Chris Paul scored a season-high 32 points in his first game against the Thunder after being traded to the Suns from Oklahoma City during the offseason. The 10-time All-Star played well during his only season with the Thunder, averaging 17.6 points and 6.7 assists.
He had one of his best games this season at Oklahoma City's expense on Wednesday. The point guard shot 12 of 21 from the field and scored 13 points during a seven-minute stretch in the fourth that accounted for a big chunk of the team's offense.
But the young and improving Thunder hung close throughout the fourth and rallied in the final minutes. Lu Dort made a 3-pointer with 2 minutes left that put Oklahoma City up 96-95 and the Thunder didn't trail again.
Paul had a chance to tie the game with about 10 seconds left on a 3-pointer, but missed badly for an airball.
Phoenix played without All-Star guard Devin Booker, who missed his second straight game with a sore hamstring. The Suns have lost three straight. Jae Crowder added 17 points for Phoenix, which shot just 38% from the field.
Oklahoma City took advantage of some cold shooting from Phoenix — which missed 16 straight 3-pointers during a stretch — and pushed to a 59-46 lead early in the third quarter. The Suns eventually shook loose from the slump and pulled within 73-71 heading into the fourth.
The Suns jumped out to a 32-17 lead in the first quarter after getting 17 points from their bench. But the offense collapsed in the second and they scored just 10 points while missing all 11 3-point attempts. That helped the Thunder push to a 45-42 halftime lead.
Pelicans 124, Wizards 106: Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram each scored a season-high 32 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the depleted Washington Wizards in New Orleans.
Bradley Beal almost single-handedly kept the reeling Wizards in striking distance with 47 points. Washington got as close as eight points in the middle of the fourth quarter before the Pelicans pulled away in the final five minutes, highlighted by Williamson's soaring dunk of Ingram's lob from behind the 3-point line.
Ingram finished with a season-high seven 3-pointers on 12 attempts, making all five he attempted in the second half. Williamson did most of his scoring in the paint and added eight free throws to help New Orleans win for just the second time in 10 games.
Eric Bledsoe scored 18 points and Steven Adams grabbed a season-high 18 rebounds for New Orleans, which never trailed.
Garrison Mathews scored 15 points and Robin Lopez had 14 for Washington, which played without guard Russell Westbrook and lost for the sixth time in seven games.
New Orleans led by as many as 26 when Ingram's 15-foot pull-up made it 74-48, but Beal willed Washington back into the game during the next nine minutes.
Beal's 24 points in the third quarter — during which he made four of five 3-point shots — helped the Wizards cut it to 94-80 by the end of the period.
Williamson scored 11 in the first quarter, highlighted by his left-handed runner over three converging defenders while being fouled, and New Orleans took a 35-18 lead into the second period.
Ingram missed four of his first five from deep but got a break when he heaved a deep 3 while being fouled by Beal and the ball hit the backboard, circled the rim and dropped in. The four-point play put the Pelicans up 64-41 late in the second quarter.
Williamson had 20 points by halftime, at which point New Orleans led 64-45.
Warriors 123, Timberwolves 111: Rookie center James Wiseman came off the Warriors' bench to score a career-high 25 points and dazzled opposite Minnesota No. 1 pick Anthony Edwards in a matchup of last year's top two draft selections, and Golden State swept a two-game home series against the Timberwolves in San Fransisco.
Edwards, who like Wiseman is just 19, also scored 25 points for his second-highest total so far.
Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 20 points while playing through foul trouble for Golden State. Stephen Curry added 16 points, eight assists and six rebounds as the Warriors won their ninth straight at home against Minnesota.
Andrew Wiggins delivered a big game Monday against his old Timberwolves team and scored another 19 points on 8-for-13 shooting Wednesday.
Curry struggled with his shot and finished 6 for 17 from the floor and 4 of 11 on 3-pointers after scoring 36 points in Monday night's 130-108 rout of Minnesota.
For a second straight game, Golden State coach Steve Kerr stuck with his new-look starting lineup featuring veteran big man Kevon Looney and Wiseman in a reserve role. Looney grabbed a season-best 10 rebounds.
Damion Lee scored a season-best 17 points and hit four 3s to go with three steals.
Edwards had his second game with 20 or more points, shooting 9 for 19 with a season-high five 3-pointers. Malik Beasley also scored 25. Naz Reid added 19 points for Minnesota but went down hard midway through the fourth quarter after blocking a shot by Oubre before returning late.
D'Angelo Russell missed both games against his former team because of a bruised right quadriceps muscle. Russell played 33 games for Golden State last season before the trade last February that brought Wiggins to the Bay Area.