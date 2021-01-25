Former MU forward Michael Porter Jr. tied his season high with 30 points and the Denver Nuggets overcame Jamal Murray’s ejection for a shot to the groin of Dallas guard Tim Hardaway Jr. to beat the Mavericks on Monday night.
Porter was 6 of 10 from 3-point range, including a go-ahead shot to start a decisive 7-0 run late in the fourth quarter after the Mavericks had rallied immediately following the incident involving Murray and Hardaway.
Luka Doncic had 35 points, 11 rebounds and a season-high 16 assists for his league-leading sixth triple-double. The Dallas star broke a tie for the NBA lead with Nikola Jokic, who had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Nuggets.
Denver was setting up on offense early in the second half when Murray stumbled backward after colliding with Hardaway. Murray got up and reached between Hardaway’s legs with his right arm, prompting Hardaway to double over.
The official closest to the contact blew the whistle to stop play with 4:51 left in the third quarter and conferred with the other referees. The initial call was a foul on Murray, and it was upgraded to a flagrant-two foul on a video review.
The Nuggets led 80-73 when the game was stopped, and Hardaway scored the next seven points in just 23 seconds to get the Mavericks even before they went on to take their first lead since early in the first quarter. Hardaway scored 16 of his 19 points in the third.
Denver scored the first seven points of the fourth quarter to go back in front before Dallas got even at 104 with five minutes remaining.
Doncic put the Mavericks ahead with a short jumper before Porter hit a 3 then had a dunk the next trip down. Another 3-pointer from Porter, who also had eight rebounds, put Denver up 114-107 with 41 seconds to go.
Magic 117, Hornets 108: Nikola Vucevic scored 28 points and rookie point guard Cole Anthony added a career-high 21 points as the Orlando Magic defeated the Charlotte Hornets in Orlando, Florida.
Orlando snapped a two-game losing streak and bounced back from squandering a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter a night earlier in a loss to the Hornets.
On Monday, Orlando led by as many as 20 points in the third quarter and took an 11-point lead into the fourth before Charlotte made a charge. The Hornets closed within 101-94 and later 115-108, but the Magic were able to hold their division rivals off behind the stellar play of Vucevic. The 7-footer also had 12 rebounds for his 13th double-double of the season.
Orlando made a season-best 19 3-pointers, including seven in the third quarter. Evan Fournier hit 5 3s and scored 19 points. Orlando’s Dwayne Bacon had 15 points against his former team before leaving midway through the fourth quarter with an injury.
Aaron Gordon, who missed Sunday’s game with hip and back soreness, returned on Monday and sparked Orlando’s offense with his playmaking. He finished with 12 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.
Anthony made 8 of 12 shots and 4 of 5 3-pointers and outplayed fellow rookie point guard LaMelo Ball. The No. 15 pick in the November NBA draft scored 10 points and made two 3-pointers in a third period that saw Orlando surge ahead by as many as 20 points. Ball, the No. 3 pick, had nine points and four assists, but missed all five of his 3-point shots.
Gordon Hayward, the hero of Charlotte’s 107-104 win a night earlier with his 39 points and a game-winning layup, finished with 24 points on Monday. Devonte Graham (21 points) and Rozier (24 points) each made four 3-pointers for Charlotte, which lost to the Magic for the fifth time in six meetings. The Hornets made just 11 of 38 3-point shots.
Charlotte built a 15-point lead in the first quarter, but Orlando responded with a 20-2 run to get back in the game. After a dreadful offensive start, the Magic made 13 of 21 shots and 5 of 9 3-pointers in the second quarter to take a 55-54 halftime lead.
Pistons 119, 76ers 104: Delon Wright scored a career-high 28 points and Wayne Ellington had another impressive shooting night for Detroit, leading the Pistons to a victory over the Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia 76ers in Detroit.
Jerami Grant scored 25 points for the Pistons (4-13), who still have the NBA’s worst record but took advantage of Joel Embiid’s absence. The Philadelphia star was out with back tightness.
Detroit acquitted itself well in this two-game mini-series with the 76ers. Philadelphia needed a big game from Embiid to prevail 114-110 on Saturday night.
The Pistons never trailed in the rematch. Ellington scored 20 points, shooting 6 of 9 from 3-point range. It was his fifth straight game with at least four 3s, tying a team record set by Joe Dumars in 1998-99.
Ellington is 30 of 50 from beyond the arc in his last six games.
Tobias Harris led Philadelphia with 25 points, but the 76ers (12-6) never made much of a run after the Pistons controlled the early going. Detroit’s Josh Jackson was ejected in the fourth quarter, but Philadelphia couldn’t take advantage.
There were five technical fouls in the game.
Detroit took an early 17-4 lead and was still ahead 64-50 at halftime. The third quarter came and went without the lead getting any tighter than seven, and it was never closer than nine in the fourth.
Pacers 129, Raptors 114: Malcolm Brogdon scored a career-high 36 points and Myles Turner scored 11 of his 21 in the final 8½ minutes to help the Indiana Pacers pull away for a victory over the Toronto Raptors.
Brogdon also had nine assists and seven rebounds, a day after his poorest game of the season. Jeremy Lamb matched his season-high with 22 points as Indiana earned a split in the two-game set against the Raptors. The Pacers won this one despite losing All-Star forward Damontis Sabonis to a bruised left knee in the first half.
Toronto was led by Fred VanVleet’s 25 points and six rebounds. Norman Powell scored 24 points.
The Raptors rallied from a 70-60 halftime deficit and tied the score at 86-all in the third quarter. They eventually took a 102-100 lead on Kyle Lowry’s go-ahead dunk with 9:46 to go in the fourth.
It didn’t last long.
Goga Bitadze tied the score on Indiana’s next possession, Turner broke the tie by making 1 of 2 free throws and then fueled a decisive 12-4 run with his late scoring flurry. Brogdon sealed the win with late free throws
Nets 98, Heat 85: James Harden and Kevin Durant each scored 20 points despite three relatively quiet quarters, and the Brooklyn Nets broke away with a big run in the fourth to beat the Miami Heat in New York.
Kyrie Irving added 16 points for the Nets, who completed a sweep of the Heat in two games that couldn’t have been more different. Brooklyn won 128-124 on Saturday, then took the rematch despite barely topping its lowest-scoring game of the season.
Harden had only 10 points and four shots through three, then scored 10 more in the 18-2 spurt that turned a tie game into a 96-80 lead. Durant shot just 4 for 17 through three, then hit two 3-pointers in the fourth, the latter snapping a 78-all tie and igniting the big run.
Bam Adebayo had 26 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in a strong follow-up to his career-high 41 points Saturday. But outside of Goran Dragic’s 21 points, there was little else for a short-handed Heat team that is without Jimmy Butler and Avery Bradley because of health and safety protocols. Tyler Herro, Meyers Leonard and Maurice Harkless are injured.
But it looked for a while as though they could pull it out anyway, shutting down the NBA’s highest-scoring team until midway through the final period.
The Nets were 4 for 21 (19%) in the first quarter, missing all 10 3-pointers in their lowest-scoring period of the season, which ended with Miami leading 21-15.
The second quarter was slightly easier on the eyes — and rims. Miami took a 45-41 edge into halftime, going just 4 for 19 on 3s but doubling the Nets’ makes after they went 2 for 17.
Lakers 115, Cavaliers 108: LeBron James went on tear in the fourth quarter on his former home court, scoring 23 of his 46 points to keep the Los Angeles Lakers unbeaten on the road with win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Cleveland.
Anthony Davis added 17 points as the defending NBA champions improved to 10-0 away from home. The win for Los Angeles came on the eve of the one-year anniversary of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant’s tragic death in a helicopter crash.
James’ outburst in the fourth appeared to be directed at someone sitting among Cleveland’s front office group in the socially-distanced front row across from the Cavs’ bench.
He made 9 of 10 shots in the fourth, posing to hold his form after draining a 34-foot 3-pointer just before the 24-second clock expired to put the Lakers ahead 103-98.
James followed that with a step-back 3 and then drained a fadeaway turn-around jumper in the corner before shaking his head at Cleveland’ bench.
Andre Drummond scored 25 and added 17 rebounds for the Cavaliers, who were blown out by 38 on Sunday in Boston.
Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said before the game that he wanted his team to “scrap” and that’s exactly what the Cavs did — until James took over the way he did in Cleveland for 11 seasons.
While still a homecoming for James, this one felt very different.
The sparse crowd welcomed him warmly and the building was dotted with plenty of fans wearing James’ purple-and-gold LA jersey.
It was only James’ second trip back to Cleveland since he left the Cavs for the second time as a free agent after the 2018 season. Last year’s game was cancelled by the pandemic.
After dusting off his pregame chalk toss, a ritual he started with the Cavs and only breaks out these days for special occasions, James dropped four 3-pointers and scored 17 in the first quarter.
Celtics 119, Bulls 103: Jaylen Brown scored 26 points, Jayson Tatum added 24 after missing five games because of COVID-19 protocols and the Boston Celtics beat the Chicago Bulls in Chicago.
Brown had another solid game following his 33-point outing in Sunday’s romp over Cleveland.
Tatum made three 3-pointers and had five assists over 31 minutes in his first appearance since Jan. 8.
Daniel Theis scored 19 points and Marcus Smart added 13 while tying a career high with 11 assists as the Celtics won their second straight.
Zach LaVine led Chicago with 30 points and shot 6 of 10 on 3s. Lauri Markkanen scored 18 and Thaddeus Young just missed a triple-double with 16 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, but the Bulls dropped their second in a row after three consecutive wins.
Smart scored 13 and Brown and Tatum added 11 points each as the Celtics grabbed a 60-50 halftime lead.
Theis’ alley-oop dunk and layup in the final 30 seconds sent Boston to the locker room up by 10 and set off an 18-2 run.
Brown scored seven as the Celtics reeled off the first 11 points in the third quarter. Tatum answered a hook shot by Young with a 3-pointer to make it 74-52, and the Celtics withstood a few pushes by Chicago to come away with the win.