DeMar DeRozan had 30 points and 10 assists, Dejounte Murray scored 26 points and the San Antonio Spurs beat Denver 119-109 on Friday night to snap the Nuggets’ five-game winning streak.
San Antonio held Denver to 23 points in the final quarter for its third straight victory, all at home. The Spurs and Nuggets are both 11-8 and tied for fourth in the Western Conference.
Nikola Jokic had 35 points and 10 rebounds, and Jamal Murray added 20 points for Denver. Former Missouri forward Michael Porter Jr. added nine points.
The Nuggets had not lost since falling 109-105 to the Utah Jazz on Jan. 17.
Keldon Johnson added 18 points and Patty Mills had 17 for San Antonio.
Dejounte Murray poked the ball away from Jamal Murray and scored a contested layup over Jokic to give the Spurs a 113-103 lead with 3:08 remaining. It marked the second straight game Murray had a late steal against the opposing point guard to help the Spurs.
San Antonio built a 10-point lead midway through the second quarter and regained it two minutes into the third. The Spurs used mid-range jumpers and drives to establish both leads, finishing with 54 points in the paint.
Denver responded each time behind its stars, Jokic and Murray.
After taking just two free throws compared to 17 from the Spurs in the first half, the Nuggets had 18 free throws in the second half.
Hornets 108, Pacers 105: P.J. Washington had 19 points and nine rebounds and the Charlotte Hornets avenged an earlier loss to Indiana with a win over the Pacers in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Terry Rozier scored 19 points and Devonte Graham added 14 points and 10 assists as the Hornets bounced back from a 116-106 loss to the Pacers two nights earlier. Rookie LaMelo Ball, who has been struggling, came alive with 16 points, seven assists and six rebounds as the Hornets won for the second time in eight games.
Domantas Sabonis led the Pacers with 22 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. Malcolm Brogdon scored 21 points and Myles Turner had 20 points
The Hornets shot 50.6% from the field and had a season-high 35 assists.
Washington was 7 of 8 from the field after being limited to two points on 1-of-6 shooting in the teams' last meeting.
The Hornets led by nine in the fourth quarter before the Pacers battled back and took the lead with three minutes remaining on a one-handed turnaround jumper from the baseline by Turner, who beat the shot clock.
The lead changed hands a few times before Rozier knocked down a 3-pointer from the left wing and Graham buried a transition 3 to put Charlotte up by five.
Brodgon cut the lead to three on a driving layup. After a Charlotte turnover, the Pacers had a chance to tie, but Brodgon's 3-point try bounced off the back of the rim with 6 seconds left and the Pacers couldn't get the rebound.
Hawks 116, Wizards 100: Atlanta held NBA scoring leader Bradley Beal to a season low in points, and Trae Young’s 41 helped the Hawks top the Wizards in Washington in a game that saw Rajon Rondo, Russell Westbrook and Robin Lopez all get ejected.
The subject of trade speculation, Beal came in averaging 35.4 points for a last-place Wizards team that has been short-handed because of COVID-19 issues, recently had a half-dozen games in a row postponed and is now 3-12.
Beal missed all eight attempts from 3-point range Friday, entered the fourth quarter with just 13 points and finished with 26 after the result was no longer in the balance.
John Collins added 17 points for Atlanta, which led by as many as 23 and improved to 10-9.
Beal drew one of no fewer than six techs whistled on Washington. Westbrook, who scored 26 points but repeatedly jawed with Rondo, and Lopez each drew a pair and were sent to the locker room in the second half. Rondo was ejected in the fourth quarter after his second technical of the game.
Things started ugly for both teams: They combined to miss 27 of their first 36 shots — a make rate of 25%.
They combined to miss 14 of their initial 15 tries from 3-point range — a shooting percentage of 6.7%.
The Wizards are 0-4 since returning from a series of postponements left them without a game for 13 days. Six players tested positive for COVID-19, and another three were sidelined after contact tracing.
Rui Hachimura, Davis Bertans and Moe Wagner returned for Washington on Friday. None had played since Jan. 11.
Washington coach Scott Brooks said there is a “great chance” rookie Deni Avdija, Troy Brown Jr. and Ish Smith can return for Washington's next game.
Knicks 102, Cavaliers 82: Rookie guard Immanuel Quickly scored 25 points off the bench, leading the New York Knicks to a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in New York.
Quickley was one of five players to score in double figures for New York, which snapped a three-game losing streak. R.J. Barrett scored 24 points, Julius Randle finished with 16 and Austin Rivers 13.
While New York appeared to get back on track, Cleveland lost for the third time in four games. Darius Garland scored 24 points, Collin Sexton added 17 and Jarrett Allen 15.
New York’s defense proved troublesome for Cleveland, which was held to a season low in points.
After a sluggish opening 12 minutes, the Knicks went into the half with a 47-33 lead. New York outscored the Cavaliers 28-16 in the second quarter and limited Cleveland to 6-of-19 shooting from the field.
For the game, New York held the Cavaliers to 34.9% shooting.
While Cleveland was misfiring, the Knicks built on their advantage. New York ended the third quarter on a 12-1 run, highlighted by Quickley’s 3-pointer with 0.5 seconds left that extended the lead to 72-55.
Quickley’s alley-oop to Nerlens Noel for a one-handed slam with 8:29 left in the fourth allowed New York to stretch the lead to 19 at 84-65.
Kings 126, Raptors 124: Harrison Barnes scored 26 points, De'Aaron Fox added 24 and the Sacramento Kings beat the Toronto Raptors in Tampa, Florida, for their third straight victory.
Buddy Hield had 22 points and Hassan Whiteside came off the bench with 16 points and nine rebounds for the Kings (8-10) in his second game back after missing four games with a hip injury. Sacramento shot 55% overall to offset nine fourth-quarter turnovers.
Pascal Siakam scored 32 points for the Raptors (7-12). Fred VanVleet had 26 points and six assists.
Barnes scored 13 points in the first quarter, nine during a 17-2 run that carried into the second quarter and left Sacramento with a 17-point lead.
The Kings led 68-58 after a first half in which they shot 54.8%. Sacramento led by 18 at one point and by double digits throughout the second half until Yuta Watanabe's 3-pointer brought the Raptors within seven with 6:02 remaining.
A layup by Watanabe got the Raptors within one with 1:08 left, but Tyrese Haliburton answered with a 3-pointer for Sacramento, putting Toronto into a fouling mode in the final 44 seconds.
The Raptors had set a franchise scoring record in a 144-123 win at Sacramento on Jan. 8.
Pelicans 131, Bucks 126: Lonzo Ball highlighted a season-best 27-point performance with seven 3-pointers and the New Orleans Pelicans held off a furious Milwaukee rally to beat the Bucks in New Orleans.
Brandon Ingram scored 28 points, and Zion Williamson had 21 points, nine rebounds and a career-best seven assists to help New Orleans prevent the Bucks from erasing a 28-point deficit during the game's final 17 minutes.
Eric Bledsoe also hit seven 3s and scored 25 for the Pelicans, who combined to make 21 from deep. Steven Adams grabbed a season-high 20 rebounds.
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 38 points and 11 rebounds, and former Pelican Jrue Holiday scored 22 for Milwaukee, which trailed nearly the entire game, usually by double-digits.
The Pelicans appeared firmly in control when Ball's jumper made it 93-65 with 4:35 left in the third quarter.
But Khris Middleton's turnaround jumper began a head-spinning 20-3 run during the next 3:08. Antetokounmpo hit a 3 during the surge and capped it with a spinning dribble for a layup while he was fouled.
Milwaukee's deficit was back down to single digits when Pat Connaughton's layup made it 98-89, but the Pelicans scored the last five points of the quarter, including Nicolo Melli's 3 as the period ended, to stem the tide.
After that, the Pelicans maintained a lead close to 10 points until less than two minutes remained.
The Pelicans, who came in having won just two of their last 10 games, put together one of their best first halves of the season.
They shot 57.1% in the first 24 minutes, including 12 of 21 from 3-point range. And they led by as many as 29 when Nickeil Alexander-Walker made a layup over Brook Lopez and high off the glass, then intercepted Antetokounmpo's pass and drove straight back to the hoop for a dunk to make it 47-28.
Bledsoe, who came to New Orleans from Milwaukee as part of the multiple-team Holiday trade, hit five of his first six 3-point shots and had 17 points before halftime.
Pelicans reserve guard Josh Hart made all four of his shots in the second quarter, three from deep.
The Bucks, by contrast, struggled even to make open shots, hitting 37%, and turned the ball over eight times in the first two quarters.
Middleton missed his first five shots before finally hitting a mid-range jumper with 1:24 left in the second quarter. Soon after, Middleton converted a steal from Nicolo Melli into a breakaway layup, trimming New Orleans lead to 68-45 at halftime.
76ers 118, Timberwolves 94: Joel Embiid racked up 37 points and 11 rebounds in 27 minutes, leading the Philadelphia 76ers to a victory over the depleted Minnesota Timberwolves in Minneapolis.
Tobias Harris added 17 points and 11 rebounds for the 76ers (14-6), as the Eastern Conference leaders cruised away after a five-point halftime lead on the worst team in the Western Conference.
Embiid went 16 for 18 from the free throw line, no match for a Timberwolves team missing centers Karl-Anthony Towns and Naz Reid. Embiid was a game-time decision due to back tightness, but the smooth-moving 7-footer sure didn't show any sluggishness as the 76ers beat the Wolves (4-14) for the seventh straight time.
The three-time All-Star Embiid, who entered the evening fourth in the NBA in scoring, had his ninth 20-point half of the season, tied for the most in the league. He finished 10 for 19 from the floor.
With Towns out for the seventh straight game due to COVID-19 protocols and Reid sidelined for the first time by a wrist injury, Ed Davis took the big man spot for Minnesota with a four-guard lineup featuring rookie Anthony Edwards (15 points) in his first career start.
Malik Beasley led the Timberwolves with 22 points, and D'Angelo Russell added 14 points on just 3-for-11 shooting after a three-game absence due to a quadriceps injury.
Davis did his best, and the Wolves scrapped their way through the first half to keep the score close until Embiid took over in the third quarter. The 76ers could use more production from Ben Simmons, Seth Curry and Danny Green, who shot a combined 4 for 13 from the floor in the first half, but that wasn't necessary on this night.
Nets 147, Thunder 125: James Harden and Kyrie Irving each scored 25 points in Oklahoma City to help Brooklyn roll past the Oklahoma City Thunder, as the Nets rested Kevin Durant.
Nets coach Steve Nash said he was protecting Durant, the league’s No. 2 scorer. Brooklyn made the move work — the team shot 57% from the field and scored a season-high point total.
Theo Maledon, a 19-year-old rookie, scored 24 points and was perfect on six shots from 3-point range for the Thunder. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 24 points and Hamidou Diallo added 18 for Oklahoma City.
The Nets led by nine at the end of the first quarter, then scored the first 10 points of the second to take a 46-27 lead and force the Thunder to call a timeout.
The Nets kept it going after the interruption, scoring five more points before the Thunder got on the board in the quarter. It took the Thunder nearly 3½ minutes to score in the period.
The Nets led 76-59 at halftime -- their season high point total for a first half and the most the Thunder have allowed in any half this season. Harden had 17 points on 6-for-8 shooting before the break.
Brooklyn made 15 of 23 shots in the third to take a 115-94 lead into the fourth quarter.
Clippers 116, Magic 90: Paul George had 26 points, nine rebounds and five assists, Kawhi Leonard added 24 points and the Los Angeles Clippers routed the Orlando Magic in Orlando, Florida, in the two All-Stars’ returns following two-game absences because of COVID-19 protocols.
The first NBA team to reach 15 victories, the Clippers beat the Magic for the 14th straight time — a streak that dates to Nov. 6, 2013.
Leonard and George were back in action for the first time in five days and the two forwards proved themselves to be rested and ready from the opening tip. They each had thunderous dunks in the early going — George over Nikola Vucevic, and Leonard on Aaron Gordon — and the two of them combined for 48 points in the first three quarters. Leonard and George both played 28 minutes and were rested early after the lead ballooned to as much as 27 points in the fourth quarter.
Leonard made 8 of 15 shots, had a buzzer-beating 3-pointer at the end of the first half and passed to Reggie Jackson for another buzzer-beater at the end of the third quarter. George made 10 of 19 shots and 3 of 9 3-pointers.
The Clippers were a plus-27 with George on the floor and a plus-23 with Leonard. Serge Ibaka chipped in 13 points and nine rebounds for a Clippers team that is 13-2 this season when leading at halftime.
Orlando scored the first 11 points of the second half to get within three, but the Clippers outscored the Magic 28-11 the rest of the third period to take a 90-71 edge into the final period.
Once 6-2, Orlando lost for a 10th time in the past 12 games. The Magic’s frustrations showed in the third period when Vucevic and coach Steve Clifford were hit with technical fouls just seconds apart for arguing with referee Aaron Smith over a non-call.
Terrence Ross led the Magic with 24 points off the bench. Vucevic, Orlando’s most consistent player all season, finished with just 10 after hitting only four of 13 shots. Orlando shot 36 percent from the floor.
Jazz 120, Mavericks 101: Bojan Bogdanovic scored 17 of his season-high 32 points in the third quarter and the Utah Jazz completed a sweep of the Dallas Mavericks with a victory in Salt Lake City to run their NBA-best winning streak to 11.
Even without Donovan Mitchell, who missed his second game in the concussion protocol, the Jazz (15-4) had little resistance from the Mavericks as they posted their 10th win by double digits in their streak.
Luka Doncic scored 25 points and Jalen Brunson had 13 for the Mavericks (8-11), who have lost four in a row.
Joe Ingles hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the first quarter from nearly the same spot to pass Hall of Famer John Stockton, who had 845, and become the franchise leader in 3-point field goals made. The Jazz ran out to a 37-11 lead late in the period.
Bogdanovic, who is shooting less than 37% beyond the arc after three straight seasons above 40, is finding his groove after offseason wrist surgery. He made a season-best seven 3-pointers on 11 attempts.
Mike Conley scored 22 points, Jordan Clarkson had 18 and Rudy Gobert added 17 points and 12 rebounds for his eighth consecutive double-double. Juwan Morgan had career highs of 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals.
Morgan even made a pair of 3s as Utah's long-range shooting comes from just about everyone but Gobert. The Jazz have made 319 3-pointers this season, more than any team in NBA history through 19 games. The victory marked the fifth time Utah has made 20 3-pointers in a game.
Weakened by multiple injuries and virus absences this season, the Mavs acknowledged a lack of chemistry after Wednesday’s loss to Utah but also said they just aren’t playing hard enough. Again, the Jazz were a step quicker to loose balls and rebounds through the game.
The Jazz held the Mavericks to 3-of-19 shooting and a season-low 12 points in the first quarter. In one stretch, the Jazz stole the ball on three straight Dallas possessions.
By halftime, the Mavericks cut the lead to 61-45 on the strength of Doncic’s 17 first-half points. The Jazz committed 12 turnovers in the first two quarters but outrebounded Dallas 31-13. Utah had 12 offensive boards while Mavericks only grabbed 10 defensive rebounds.