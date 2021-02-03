De’Aaron Fox had 26 points and 11 assists, Buddy Hield made two free throws with six-tenths of a second remaining and the Sacramento Kings held off the short-handed Boston Celtics on Wednesday night.
Hield finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds, Harrison Barnes scored 24 points and Tyrese Haliburton added 21.
Jayson Tatum had 27 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown scored 21. Boston played without three of its top ballhandlers due to injuries.
Fox scored 13 points in the fourth quarter, including a spectacular driving layup that put the Kings up 102-100.
Tatum’s three-point play pulled the Celtics within 112-111 with 1:06 remaining before Fox connected on a step-back 17-footer with 58.8 seconds left.
Boston’s Javonte Green missed when he tried to dunk past a pair of defenders and Tatum’s 3-point try with 1 second left missed the mark.
Knicks 107, Bulls 103: Julius Randle scored 27 points and tied a career high by hitting five 3-pointers, and the New York Knicks beat the Chicago Bulls in Chicago.
New York outscored the Bulls 34-17 in the first quarter. The Knicks withstood a huge run in the fourth and came away with the win after losing two nights earlier in Chicago.
Randle made 5 of 7 from beyond the arc to equal his career best at Brooklyn on Dec. 26, 2019. He made three in a row late in the opening quarter.
Elfrid Payton added 20 points and eight rebounds. RJ Barrett scored 17, and the Knicks picked up the win after dropping five of six.
Zach LaVine led Chicago with 24 points. Thaddeus Young scored 19. Lauri Markkanen, coming off back-to-back outings with 30 or more, cooled off with nine points as the Bulls lost for the fourth time in five games. They also fell to 3-7 at home.
The Knicks led 94-76 early in the fourth before the Bulls went on a 20-5 run. Daniel Gafford's alley-oop and Markkanen's driving dunk cut it to 99-96 with 5:45 left.
Reggie Bulluck nailed a 3 for New York and Payton pulled up for a turnaround jumper in the lane to bump the lead back up to eight with 3:33 remaining.
Coby White hit a 3 for Chicago, but Randle answered with a jumper with just over two minutes remaining.
A driving dunk by LaVine cut it to 106-101 with 1:18 left. It remained that way until Young tipped in White's missed 3 in the closing seconds.
Spurs 111, Timberwolves 108: Kenrich Williams scored 19 points Wednesday night, and the Oklahoma City Thunder bounced back from a 30-point loss to Houston two days earlier and beat the Rockets in Oklahoma City.
Darius Bazley had 18 points and a career-high 12 rebounds, Al Horford scored 17 points and Hamidou Diallo added 16 for the Thunder. Oklahoma City had allowed 147 and 136 points in its previous two games — both losses. On Wednesday, the Thunder allowed a season-low point total.
The Rockets scored a season high for points on Monday and a season low on Wednesday. Houston made a franchise record 28 3-pointers on 52 attempts on Monday, but connected on just 12 of 46 in the rematch.
Eric Gordon scored 22 points and Victor Oladipo added 19 for the Rockets, whose win streak ended at six games.
Houston Rockets guard John Wall and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed Wednesday’s rematch. Wall, who averages 17.8 points and 5.8 assists, rested on the first half of a back-to-back with Memphis Grizzlies on tap on Thursday. Gilgeous-Alexander, who leads the Thunder with 21.8 points and 6.3 assists, sat out with a left knee sprain. Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said it wasn’t too serious and the team was being cautious.
The Rockets made 11 3-pointers in the first quarter on Monday, tying the NBA record for a quarter. On Wednesday, they trailed 54-43 at halftime, scoring a season low for points in a first half and making just 6 of 25 3s.
Houston made a brief surge early in the third quarter, but the Thunder fought it off. Diallo's breakaway two-handed dunk gave Oklahoma City a 68-52 lead, and the Thunder extended their advantage to 81-58 at the end of the third quarter.
Wizards 103, Heat 100: Say this much for the Washington Wizards: They’re resilient.
Bradley Beal scored 32 points and the Wizards rallied from a 13-point, second-half deficit to beat the free falling Miami Heat in Miami.
Deni Avdija added 13 for Washington, which pulled off this comeback just three nights after digging its way out of an 18-point hole to beat the Brooklyn Nets. The Wizards — who had their season suspended for nearly two weeks because of virus issues in January — held Miami to 32 points in the game’s final 23 minutes.
Rui Hachimura and Davis Bertans each scored 11 for Washington.
Tyler Herro scored 20 points for Miami, which fell to 7-14 after making the NBA Finals last season. Jimmy Butler had 19 and Bam Adebayo scored 17.
Beal has scored at least 25 points in all of his 17 games this season, the fifth player to start a season on such a streak and the first since Rick Barry did it in 25 straight to begin the 1966-67 campaign. The Wizards were without Russell Westbrook, who has yet to play the second game in a back-to-back this season.
Miami led by 10 at the half, just the third double-digit intermission lead for the Heat this season. They turned the other two into blowout wins.
Not this one.
It was 68-55 when Herro opened the third quarter with a 3-pointer, and then not much of anything went right the rest of the way for the Eastern Conference champions. They missed 11 consecutive shots in the third quarter, then went 0 for 4 on shots to tie or take the lead in the final 56 seconds.
Mavericks 122, Hawks 116: Luka Doncic scored 27 points and dished out 14 assists as the Dallas Mavericks snapped a six-game losing streak, defeating Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks in Atlanta.
Kristaps Porzingis added 24 points and 11 rebounds for the Mavericks, including a crucial tip-in of a miss by Doncic with 32 seconds remaining that helped Dallas hold off a furious Atlanta comeback.
Doncic clearly won the individual matchup between two of the NBA's brightest young stars, who are forever linked after being dealt for each other in a blockbuster trade during the 2018 draft.
With Dallas players hassling him the length of the court and coming at him with frequent double-teams, Young needed a late flourish to reach 21 points on 8-of-18 shooting. He had nine assists and four turnovers.
Doncic had no such issues against the Hawks. He continually got to the foul line, where he finished 10 of 10, and came up just two rebounds shy of another triple-double.
After a game that was tight for three quarters — with 10 lead changes, 16 ties and neither team pushing ahead by more than single figures — the Mavericks pulled away at the start of the fourth and held on to snap their longest losing streak since a seven-game skid from March 2-14, 2019.
Tim Hardaway Jr. pushed the margin to double digits for the first time with a pull-up jumper that gave the Mavericks a 95-85 lead with 10:14 remaining.
Doncic pulled off another of his dazzling plays to help extend the margin. Leading a fast break, he brushed off Hawks center Clint Capela with a crossover and hesitation at the 3-point line, burst toward the hoop and dished off to Porzingis cutting into the lane for the dunk.
John Collins led the Hawks with 35 points and 12 rebounds.
Bucks 130, Pacers 110: Giannis Antetokounmpo had 21 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists despite sitting out the fourth quarter, and the Milwaukee Bucks routed the Indiana Pacers in Milwaukee.
The reigning two-time MVP shot 7 of 8 from the floor and 7 of 8 from the line in a remarkably efficient performance.
Antetokounmpo completed the triple-double in the final minute of the third quarter when he got his 10th assist, setting up Bobby Portis for a corner 3-pointer that capped a 10-0 run and gave the Bucks a 34-point advantage.
The Bucks already had a commanding lead before they closed the third with a 30-11 run. Milwaukee led by as many as 40 in the fourth quarter.
Milwaukee never trailed and shot 21 of 48 from 3-point range in its last home contest before beginning a six-game trip. The Bucks have gone 42 of 90 on 3-point attempts over their last two games.
The Bucks have made at least 20 3-pointers in five of their 21 games this season. Before this season, the Bucks had made as many as 20 3-pointers in a game just four times in franchise history.
Indiana’s Domantas Sabonis scored a career-high 33 points and had 12 rebounds and six assists, delivering a big performance for a second straight night. Sabonis had matched a career high with 32 points Tuesday in the Pacers’ 134-116 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.
The Bucks had balanced scoring as Bryn Forbes scored 20 points, Portis 18, Donte DiVincenzo 16 and Khris Middleton 12. Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez added 11 points each.
Justin Holiday had 15 points for the Pacers. Doug McDermott had 13 and Malcolm Brogdon 12.
76ers 118, Hornets 111: Joel Embiid had 34 points and 11 rebounds, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Charlotte Hornets in Charlotte, North Carolina, for their fourth straight win.
Tobias Harris scored 26 points and Ben Simmons added 15 points and nine assists for the 76ers, who stretched their winning streak against the Hornets to 14 games, tied for the longest active streak in the NBA. The Clippers have also won 14 straight against the Magic.
Gordon Hayward and LaMelo Ball each had 22 points for the Hornets, who had their three-game win streak snapped.
Earlier in the day, Hornets coach James Borrego said on local radio that he expected his team to come out with plenty of energy knowing their history against the 76ers.
But Charlotte shot 22.7% from field in the first quarter and fell behind 30-13.
The 76ers stretched the lead to 26 in third quarter before the Hornets started to get hot from beyond the arc and battled back to cut the deficit to seven with two minutes left. But Danny Green knocked down a 3 from the right corner and Simmons added a driving layup to keep the Hornets at bay.
Every time the 76ers needed a bucket, they went to Embiid — and more often than not he responded with mid-range jumpers or by getting to the foul line.
Clippers 122, Cavaliers 99: Paul George made a season-high eight 3-pointers and scored 36 points, Kawhi Leonard added 24 and the Los Angeles Clippers found enough energy on tired legs to end a six-game road trip with a victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Cleveland.
Just 24 hours after dropping a tight game in Brooklyn that had an NBA Finals vibe, the Clippers made 20 3-pointers to avoid losing two straight for the first time this season. They are the only team in the league not to drop two in a row.
George only missed one 3-pointer and Los Angeles went 20 of 34 on 3s, outscoring Cleveland 60-12 from behind the arc.
George banked in a 32-footer at the horn to end the third, capping his 16-point quarter that gave the Clippers a 14-point cushion heading into the fourth.
The Cavs were hanging around and only down 10 when the Clippers went on a 12-0 run that featured 3s by George and Lou Williams that ended any hopes of a Cleveland comeback.
Collin Sexton scored 27 and Darius Garland 23 for the Cavaliers, who played well in spurts but couldn't stop the Clippers' 3-point barrage.
The final stop on the Clippers' trip was also a special one for coach Tyronn Lue, who guided the Cavaliers to the NBA title in 2016. It was his first visit to Cleveland as a head coach, and he received a nice ovation when he was introduced before the game.
Thunder 104, Rockets 87: Enrich Williams scored 19 points Wednesday night, and the Oklahoma City Thunder bounced back from a 30-point loss to Houston two days earlier and beat the Rockets in Oklahoma City.
Darius Bazley had 18 points and a career-high 12 rebounds, Al Horford scored 17 points and Hamidou Diallo added 16 for the Thunder. Oklahoma City had allowed 147 and 136 points in its previous two games — both losses. On Wednesday, the Thunder allowed a season-low point total.
The Rockets scored a season high for points on Monday and a season low on Wednesday. Houston made a franchise record 28 3-pointers on 52 attempts on Monday, but connected on just 12 of 46 in the rematch.
Eric Gordon scored 22 points and Victor Oladipo added 19 for the Rockets, whose win streak ended at six games.
Houston Rockets guard John Wall and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed Wednesday’s rematch. Wall, who averages 17.8 points and 5.8 assists, rested on the first half of a back-to-back with Memphis Grizzlies on tap on Thursday. Gilgeous-Alexander, who leads the Thunder with 21.8 points and 6.3 assists, sat out with a left knee sprain. Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said it wasn’t too serious and the team was being cautious.
The Rockets made 11 3-pointers in the first quarter on Monday, tying the NBA record for a quarter. On Wednesday, they trailed 54-43 at halftime, scoring a season low for points in a first half and making just 6 of 25 3s.
Houston made a brief surge early in the third quarter, but the Thunder fought it off. Diallo's breakaway two-handed dunk gave Oklahoma City a 68-52 lead, and the Thunder extended their advantage to 81-58 at the end of the third quarter.
Pelicans 123, Suns 101: