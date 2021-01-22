Nikola Jokic scored 31 points, Gary Harris added 19 and the Denver Nuggets rallied to force overtime before beating the Phoenix Suns 130-126 on Friday night in Phoenix.
Will Barton pushed the Nuggets ahead 124-123 with 1:37 left in overtime on a driving layup and Jamal Murray's 13-foot jumper put them up three points with 28.5 seconds left. Denver held on from that point, winning for the third time in four games to improve to 8-7 this season.
Devin Booker led the Suns with 31 points but took a hard fall late in overtime and didn't play the final few possessions. Phoenix's offense looked out of synch without its leading scorer on the floor and didn't score a field goal after he left.
Suns forward Deandre Ayton had 27 points and 13 rebounds. Mikal Bridges added 24 points and 10 rebounds.
Denver shot nearly 52% from the field and six players scored in double figures. Jokic added 10 rebounds and eight assists.
The Suns had a 14-point lead at halftime but Denver sliced that deficit to 95-91 by the end of the third quarter. The Nuggets took their first lead since the opening minute when PJ Dozier made a driving layup with 8:33 left that made it 98-97.
Jokic made a lay-up in the lane to tie the game at 114 with about a 1:07 left in regulation. Both teams had a couple chances to push ahead in the final minute but shots wouldn't fall.
The Suns jumped out to a 68-54 lead at halftime. Booker had 19 points and Bridges added 17 after hitting all five of his 3-pointers. Chris Paul had 14 assists, which tied a franchise record for the most in a half. Jokic led the Nuggets with 16 points.
Nuggets: Former Missouri forward Michael Porter Jr. played for the first time since Dec. 29 after missing 10 games while in the league's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. He finished with seven points and six rebounds in 20 minutes.
Suns: F/C Damian Jones and F Dario Saric both missed the game because of the league's health and safety protocols ... The Suns were playing their third game after having three straight games postponed because of COVID-19 issues. It was the first home game for the Suns since Jan. 6. ... Abdel Nader added nine points off the bench. He was part of the trade with Oklahoma City that brought Paul to Phoenix.
Bulls 123, Hornets 110: Zach LaVine continued his strong play with 25 points and nine assists, leading the Chicago Bulls to a victory over the Charlotte Hornets in Charlotte, N.C.
Lauri Markkanen chipped in with 23 points and Coby White added 18 points and eight assists as the Bulls won their third straight.
Gordon Hayward scored 34 points for the Hornets and Devonte Graham had a season-high 24 points, 22 of those coming in the first half. But the Hornets committed 20 turnovers, leading to 26 Bulls points, as they dropped their fourth straight.
LaVine, who had averaged 32.2 points over his previous five games, converted on 8 of 12 shots from the field and made all six foul shots. He also had six rebounds.
Chicago dominated the paint, scoring 64 points.
The Hornets trailed most of the game before cutting the lead to six with four minutes to go. But Markkanen slammed home an inside feed from Thaddeus Young and LaVine buried a 3-pointer from the left wing to push the lead back to double digits.
Rockets 103, Pistons 102: Jerami Grant's driving layup on the final play came too late, and the Houston Rockets held on for a victory over the Detroit Pistons in Detroit.
Down one with 3.4 seconds remaining, the Pistons inbounded to Grant, who faked a handoff to Blake Griffin and then drove down the right side of the lane. Time clearly ran out before he laid the ball in, but he was also bumped by Houston's P.J. Tucker.
Replays showed that contact also came after time expired, and after a review, the game ended with the Rockets holding on.
Grant scored 21 points for Detroit, which rallied from a 20-point second-quarter deficit and nearly erased a four-point gap late in the fourth. Griffin's 3-pointer with 29.9 seconds remaining made it 103-102, and the Pistons stopped Houston at the other end to set up Grant's final bid.
Eric Gordon scored 20 points for Houston, which snapped a three-game losing streak. The Rockets were without John Wall and Christian Wood.
It was an ugly first quarter for the Pistons, who turned the ball over nine times and trailed 34-21 at the end of the period. David Nwaba’s layup put Houston up 43-23 in the second.
The Pistons, however, have been a bit more competitive this season than their league-worst 3-12 record suggests. They chipped away at the deficit and trailed 55-47 at halftime despite the fact that Griffin hadn’t scored yet.
Grant’s 3-pointer put the Pistons ahead in the third, and they finished the quarter leading 81-77.
Pacers 120, Magic 118 (OT): Malcolm Brogdon hit the decisive 3-pointer with 2.8 seconds left in overtime, lifting the Indiana Pacers to a win over the Orlando Magic in Indianapolis.
Evan Fournier's 3-point attempt bounced off the rim at the buzzer for Orlando.
Brogdon led the Pacers with 23 points. Jeremy Lamb and Myles Turner each scored 22 points, and Domantas Sabonis contributed 18 points.
Fournier scored 26 points for the Magic. Nikola Vucevic had 24 points and 12 rebounds.
The Magic went ahead 115-110 early in the overtime period. Brogdon appeared to tie it at 115 on a 3-pointer, but after a timeout, officials ruled he had stepped out of bounds.
Indiana made the stops it needed down the stretch. Fournier missed a 3-point attempt with the Magic clinging to a one-point lead, setting up Brogdon's big shot.
Sabonis converted from in close to tie the game at 108 with 10.7 seconds left in regulation, and the Magic turned the ball over, sending it to overtime.
The game was tight throughout. Indiana's 37-28 lead at the end of the first quarter was the biggest advantage for either team.
Raptors 101, Heat 81: Norman Powell scored 23 points, OG Anunoby added 21 and the Toronto Raptors recovered in the second half after blowing a 21-point lead to beat the Miami Heat in Tampa, Fla.
Pascal Siakam had 15 points and 14 rebounds for the Raptors, who never trailed on their way to avenging a loss to the Heat on Wednesday night.
Kendrick Nunn led the Heat (6-8) with 20 points, but the injury-riddled defending Eastern Conference champions made just seven of 31 3-point shots (22.7%) in losing for the fourth time in six games. Bam Adebayo had 14 points and eight rebounds.
The Raptors (6-9) led 34-13 when Powell's layup completed an 18-2 run with 2:52 left in the first quarter. They were 8 of 11 on 3-point shots in the period.
Powell, starting in place of the injured Kyle Lowry, scored 19 points in the first half.
Goran Dragic had two layups and a baseline jumper and Gabe Vincent added three layups in a 19-5 Miami run that opened the second half and tied it at 61.
But Powell answered with a layup, launching a 12-0 Toronto run, and the Heat never recovered.
Cavaliers 125, Nets 113: Collin Sexton had 25 points and nine assists, Andre Drummond added 19 points and 16 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Brooklyn Nets in Cleveland.
The Nets played without superstar forward Kevin Durant, who was held out as a precautionary measure as he continues his comeback from right Achilles tendon surgery.
Kyrie Irving scored 38 points and James Harden had 19 points and 11 assists for Brooklyn, which lost 147-135 in double-overtime to the Cavaliers in the debut of its high-scoring trio Wednesday. Durant scored 38 points in that game and played 50 minutes, so the Nets rested him Friday with another game scheduled Saturday.
Jarrett Allen — acquired from the Nets in the Harden megatrade on Jan. 14 — had 19 points and six rebounds off the bench. Larry Nance Jr. scored 15 points for Cleveland, which has won three in a row and moved above .500 at 8-7.
Irving scored back-to-back hoops to open the third, putting Brooklyn in front 64-61 before the Cavaliers answered with a 28-11 run to take the lead for good. Cleveland’s largest advantage was 16 points late in the fourth.
Irving scored 18 points and Harden had 10 points and eight assists in the first half, but the Cavaliers held a 61-60 lead. Cleveland was up 34-33 after the first with Sexton and Allen each scoring seven points.
Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland returned after missing eight games with a sprained right shoulder and rookie Dylan Windler played for the first time since breaking his left hand on Dec. 23.
The Nets started their 11th different lineup in 17 games under first-year coach Steve Nash. They were dominated 50-29 on the glass with small forward Joe Harris leading them with seven boards.
76ers 122, Celtics, 110: Joel Embiid had 38 points and 11 rebounds, Tobias Harris scored 23 points and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Boston Celtics in Philadelphia.
Seth Curry returned to the Sixers' starting lineup following a seven-game absence because of a positive COVID-19 test and scored 15 points.
Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 42 points and nine rebounds and Marcus Smart had 20 points.
Back at full health, the 76ers again played like a force in the East
Embiid followed a 42-point outing in a win over Boston on Wednesday with another fantastic effort. He made 14 of 15 from the free-throw line -- a near-flawless retort after some mild criticism from Smart.
Smart said Embiid “flails and gets the calls” after the All-Star center went to the line 21 times in his 42-point game. The Celtics shot just 20 free throws in that loss and none in the fourth quarter.
Embiid laughed off the criticism and said Smart was just as theatrical when it came to trying to draw a foul.
“Great actors know great actors,” 76ers coach Doc Rivers quipped before the game.
Smart earned an A in histrionics early in the game when Embiid turned to throw an outlet pass after he saved the ball from going out of bounds. Smart hit the hardwood like a wrestler as Embiid’s elbow breezed by his face. Embiid patted Smart’s chest and they had a brief conversation as they walked off the court together headed into a timeout.
The Sixers defense had waned as COVID-related absences wrecked the lineup over the past 10 days. The Sixers turned the ball over late in the second, forcing Rivers to pull down his mask and yell “wake up!” The Celtics took a 52-49 lead into the break.
The Sixers woke up.
Embiid scored 11 points in the third -- on the strength of 6 of 6 from the line -- and the Sixers outscored the Celtics 42-28 and grabbed the lead. The 42 points were the most in the Sixers scored in the third in almost two years.
All-Star guard Ben Simmons converted a three-point play late in the fourth that snuffed a short Boston run, then picked off a pass and dunked for a 108-100 lead. Harris followed with a 3 and the two-game sweep was on. Simmons had 15 points and 11 assists.
Hawks 116, Timberwolves 98: Trae Young scored a season-high 43 points, Clint Capela had 13 points, 19 rebounds and 10 blocks, and the Atlanta Hawks topped the Minnesota Timberwolves in Minneapolis.
Young scored 25 points in the first half as the Hawks took a 19-point lead at halftime. He reached 40 points late in the third quarter with a step-back 3-pointer that put the Hawks up 84-59.
Capela had six blocks in the first half as Atlanta held Minnesota to 43 points on 16-of-35 shooting. Hawks players on the bench stood and cheered when Capela picked up his 10th block in the fourth quarter, swatting away a shot by a driving Jordan McLaughin.
Capela became the third player in Hawks history with 10 blocks in a game, joining Dikembe Mutombo and Josh Smith.
Second-year forward Cam Reddish returned after missing three games with a knee injury and added 15 points off the bench for the Hawks, who moved to 8-7.
Malik Beasley was one of the few bright spots for Minnesota with 17 points. Naz Reid added 13 points, eight rebounds and four blocks.
Minnesota has lost four straight and 11 of its last 12 after starting the season 2-0.
The same two teams faced earlier this week when the Hawks beat the Timberwolves 108-97 in Atlanta despite a season-high 24 turnovers. Each team played a game in between meetings, with Minnesota dropping a home game to Orlando and Atlanta beating the Pistons at home.
Mavericks 122, Spurs 117: Luka Doncic had 36 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds and the Dallas Mavericks withstood a late rally to beat the San Antonio Spurs in San Antonio.
San Antonio lost starting point guard Dejounte Murray in the opening minute. The severity of the injury is unknown.
DeMar DeRozan had 29 points, LaMarcus Aldridge added 26s, and Keldon Johnson had 17 points and 14 rebounds for the Spurs.
Dallas won its second straight after a three-game losing streak. San Antonio is 2-5 at home.
After trailing by as many as 18 points, the Spurs pulled to 113-107 with four minutes remaining on a turnaround left-handed hook by Aldridge. Two minutes later, DeRozan cut the advantage to 113-111 with a pair of free throws. DeRozan made one of two free throws to pull the Spurs within 113-112, but Doncic made an 11-footer and then assisted on Jalen Brunson’s 3-pointer.
Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr. had 21 points each for the Mavericks.
Murray’s absence had a big impact on San Antonio’s perimeter defense in the first half.
The Mavericks were 14 for 39 on 3-pointers, including 10 for 21 in the first half. Dallas entered the game averaging 12.6 3-pointers on 37.6 attempts.
Clippers 120, Thunder 106: Kawhi Leonard scored 31 points, Paul George added 29 and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder in Los Angeles for their sixth straight win.
Serge Ibaka had 17 points and 11 rebounds to help the Clippers improve to 12-4, tying the Lakers for the NBA’s best record.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 30 points and eight assists against his former team. Luguentz Dort added 19 points.
The Thunder were in catch-up mode most of the way before dropping their second straight and fourth in five games. They were just 14 of 42 from 3-point range and only got to the free-throw line 13 times.
The Clippers grabbed control in the first half, scoring 36 points in the first quarter and 34 in the second on 63% shooting. They had scoring runs of 21-2 and 11-4 in the first.
They opened the second quarter with a 19-10 spurt, including George’s steal and dunk followed by his consecutive 3-pointers, for their largest lead of 27 points.
From there, the Thunder put together a 25-15 surge, hitting five 3-pointers, to trail 70-53 at halftime.
The Thunder worked to reduce a 23-point deficit to 10 points in the third. They outscored the Clippers 15-2 during one stretch, helped by eight points from Dort and Mike Muscala’s first 3-pointer after he missed four attempts in the first half.
But Leonard quickly put the Clippers ahead 91-75, running off six in a row. Muscala hit another 3-pointer that left the Thunder trailing by 13 going into the fourth.
George scored 11 points in the fourth against his old team, when Gilgeous-Alexander had 10 for the Thunder.
Kings 103, Knicks 94: Harrison Barnes had 21 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Sacramento Kings overcame a cold shooting spell late in the fourth quarter to hold off the New York Knicks in Sacramento, Calif., and end a four-game losing streak.
The Kings made only three shots over the final six minutes but made up for it by going 7 of 8 on free throws down the stretch.
De’Aaron Fox added 22 points and seven assists for Sacramento, which had lost nine of its previous 11. Richaun Holmes had 10 points, 14 rebounds and matched his career high of six blocks.
Julius Randle had 26 points and 15 rebounds for the Knicks, who had their three-game winning streak snapped. RJ Barrett added 21 points and seven rebounds.
New York’s offense also iced up late in the fourth quarter. The Knicks missed six of their final nine attempts over the last five minutes.