NBA Roundup: Rockets rally past Spurs 109-105 in 1st game without Harden Christian Wood had 27 points and 15 rebounds, and the Houston Rockets rallied to beat the San Antonio Spurs 109-105 on Thursday night in their first game since trading away franchise cornerstone James Harden. Sterling Brown, who took Harden’s spot in the starting lineup, had 23 points, seven rebounds and three assists in 36 minutes. Spurs forward Keldon Johnson had a career-high 29 points and Lonnie Walker IV added 16 points while tying a career-high with four 3-pointers. Houston staged a 15-2 run to lead 105-101 with 1:46 left. Brown had a wild, overhead shot land on the top of the backboard for an out-of-bounds call with 9.5 seconds remaining. Spurs veteran DeMar DeRozan missed a 15-footer with 0.4 seconds left, and San Antonio fouled P.J. Tucker, who made two free throws to seal it. The teams meet again Saturday at the AT&T Center in the finale of a two-game set in San Antonio. Houston was playing its first game since sending Harden to the Brooklyn Nets in a four-team blockbuster trade on Wednesday. Victor Oladipo, Dante Exum and Rodions Kurucs, who the Rockets acquired along with numerous draft picks and draft swaps for Harden, are not with the team yet. The Rockets were also without John Wall and Eric Gordon due to injuries. The upheaval led to more minutes for the remaining roster, and they took advantage of it. Seven players scored at least nine points, with Mason Jones and K.J. Martin scoring nine points each to set career highs. It was Houston’s first game without Harden since 2012, when Oklahoma City traded its young guard to the Rockets primarily due to salary cap constraints. The Rockets’ first points of the game came on a layup by Jae’Sean Tate. Houston kept a quick tempo in racing to a 14-6 lead, which prompted a timeout by San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich with 7:41 remaining in the opening period. The Rockets extended the lead to 21-11 over the next two minutes with Wood accounting for 10 points. The Spurs took their first lead at 49-48 on a pull-up jumper by Dejounte Murray with 10:18 remaining in the third quarter. Murray finished with 10 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. 76ers 125, Heat 108: Shake Milton scored 31 points and Ben Simmons had 10 points, 10 assists and 12 rebounds to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a win over the Miami Heat. The Sixers swept the two-game home set against a Heat team that continues to play with a depleted roster because of COVID-related issues. Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic sat out, and the Heat were roughed up early by Milton, Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris. Consider, the 76ers led 73-58 at the break — with only nine combined points from All-Stars Joel Embiid and Simmons. Embiid has emerged early as one of the top players in the NBA, and a 45-point, 16-rebound game Tuesday against the Heat was one of his best. He had only nine points on Thursday, but was barely needed. Duncan Robinson led the Heat with 22 points and Gabe Vincent had 21. Simmons had a triple-double a day after he was dangled as trade bait to Houston in a potential deal for James Harden. Harden landed in Brooklyn in a trade that not only made the Nets the new favorites to win the Eastern Conference, it could ruffle the relationship between Simmons and the franchise that made him the No. 1 pick of the 2016 draft. Coach Doc Rivers talked it out with Simmons after trade rumors swirled earlier this season. Rivers and Simmons had a brief chat at shootaround, leaving the new Sixers coach to say everything was fine. The Sixers rolled early with the best record in the NBA until COVID issues sent them on a three-game losing streak — including a loss last week when they had just seven players against Denver — but have returned to form as more players returned to the active roster. Milton and Matisse Thybulle returned off the bench and Harris, who had 18 points, was back in the starting lineup. Only starting guard Seth Curry, who tested positive last week for coronavirus, remained sidelined against the Heat. The combination is good enough for Rivers. Milton sank all three 3s and scored 19 points in the half and Maxey, a first-round pick out of Kentucky, continues to shine with his enthusiasm and floaters that made him an instant fan favorite. Sixers fans on social media were seemingly more outraged when Maxey, who scored 15 points, was rumored as part of a Harden deal more than how they felt about Simmons possibly leaving town. Raptors 11, Hornets 108: Chris Boucher had 25 points and 10 rebounds, Kyle Lowry had 16 points and 12 assists, and the Toronto Raptors beat the Charlotte Hornets. Pascal Siakam added 15 points and seven rebounds as Toronto ended a two-game skid and improved to 3-8. Terry Rozier led the Hornets with 22 points and P.J. Washington had 20 points and 11 rebounds. LaMelo Ball had 14 points and 11 assists as Charlotte played without leading scorer Gordon Heyward, who strained his left hip in Wednesday night’s 104-93 loss to Dallas that ended a four-game winning streak. Fred Van Fleet’s 3-pointer with 1:52 left in the first quarter launched a 34-11 Toronto run over the next 8 1/2 minutes that put the Raptors ahead to stay. They led 71-62 at halftime after shooting 13 for 25 (52%) from behind the arc. Boucher had 16 points in the first half, including a layup that left the Raptors with a 15-point lead, their largest of the half. After Toronto missed its first seven shots of the fourth quarter, Charlotte closed the gap to three. Miles Bridges missed an open 3-point shot and Boucher’s dunk at the other end put the Raptors up 111-106 with 58.5 seconds left. Washington missed another 3-pointer that could have tied it in the closing seconds. /tcms_purged/columbiamissourian_local/Adobe%20InDesign%20Documents/COM/15/B/Images/2021_01_15_COM_B_003/66e2c0da-56e1-11eb-8c12-6f36f565bbe2/66e2c0da-56e1-11eb-8c12-6f36f565bbe2.jpgEric Gay/The Associated Press Houston Rockets guard Sterling Brown (0) and forward David Nwaba (2) celebrate their win over the San Antonio Spurs in a game Thursday in San Antonio. Rockets Spurs Basketball
Christian Wood had 27 points and 15 rebounds, and the Houston Rockets rallied to beat the San Antonio Spurs 109-105 on Thursday night in their first game since trading away franchise cornerstone James Harden.
Sterling Brown, who took Harden’s spot in the starting lineup, had 23 points, seven rebounds and three assists in 36 minutes.
Spurs forward Keldon Johnson had a career-high 29 points and Lonnie Walker IV added 16 points while tying a career-high with four 3-pointers.
Houston staged a 15-2 run to lead 105-101 with 1:46 left. Brown had a wild, overhead shot land on the top of the backboard for an out-of-bounds call with 9.5 seconds remaining. Spurs veteran DeMar DeRozan missed a 15-footer with 0.4 seconds left, and San Antonio fouled P.J. Tucker, who made two free throws to seal it.
The teams meet again Saturday at the AT&T Center in the finale of a two-game set in San Antonio.
Houston was playing its first game since sending Harden to the Brooklyn Nets in a four-team blockbuster trade on Wednesday. Victor Oladipo, Dante Exum and Rodions Kurucs, who the Rockets acquired along with numerous draft picks and draft swaps for Harden, are not with the team yet.
The Rockets were also without John Wall and Eric Gordon due to injuries. The upheaval led to more minutes for the remaining roster, and they took advantage of it.
Seven players scored at least nine points, with Mason Jones and K.J. Martin scoring nine points each to set career highs.
It was Houston’s first game without Harden since 2012, when Oklahoma City traded its young guard to the Rockets primarily due to salary cap constraints.
The Rockets’ first points of the game came on a layup by Jae’Sean Tate. Houston kept a quick tempo in racing to a 14-6 lead, which prompted a timeout by San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich with 7:41 remaining in the opening period. The Rockets extended the lead to 21-11 over the next two minutes with Wood accounting for 10 points.
The Spurs took their first lead at 49-48 on a pull-up jumper by Dejounte Murray with 10:18 remaining in the third quarter.
Murray finished with 10 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.
76ers 125, Heat 108: Shake Milton scored 31 points and Ben Simmons had 10 points, 10 assists and 12 rebounds to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a win over the Miami Heat.
The Sixers swept the two-game home set against a Heat team that continues to play with a depleted roster because of COVID-related issues. Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic sat out, and the Heat were roughed up early by Milton, Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris.
Consider, the 76ers led 73-58 at the break — with only nine combined points from All-Stars Joel Embiid and Simmons. Embiid has emerged early as one of the top players in the NBA, and a 45-point, 16-rebound game Tuesday against the Heat was one of his best. He had only nine points on Thursday, but was barely needed.
Duncan Robinson led the Heat with 22 points and Gabe Vincent had 21.
Simmons had a triple-double a day after he was dangled as trade bait to Houston in a potential deal for James Harden. Harden landed in Brooklyn in a trade that not only made the Nets the new favorites to win the Eastern Conference, it could ruffle the relationship between Simmons and the franchise that made him the No. 1 pick of the 2016 draft. Coach Doc Rivers talked it out with Simmons after trade rumors swirled earlier this season. Rivers and Simmons had a brief chat at shootaround, leaving the new Sixers coach to say everything was fine.
The Sixers rolled early with the best record in the NBA until COVID-19 issues sent them on a three-game losing streak — including a loss last week when they had just seven players against Denver — but have returned to form as more players returned to the active roster. Milton and Matisse Thybulle returned off the bench and Harris, who had 18 points, was back in the starting lineup. Only starting guard Seth Curry, who tested positive last week for coronavirus, remained sidelined against the Heat.
The combination is good enough for Rivers.
Milton sank all three 3s and scored 19 points in the half and Maxey, a first-round pick out of Kentucky, continues to shine with his enthusiasm and floaters that made him an instant fan favorite. Sixers fans on social media were seemingly more outraged when Maxey, who scored 15 points, was rumored as part of a Harden deal more than how they felt about Simmons possibly leaving town.
Raptors 111, Hornets 108: Chris Boucher had 25 points and 10 rebounds, Kyle Lowry had 16 points and 12 assists, and the Toronto Raptors beat the Charlotte Hornets.
Pascal Siakam added 15 points and seven rebounds as Toronto ended a two-game skid and improved to 3-8.
Terry Rozier led the Hornets with 22 points and P.J. Washington had 20 points and 11 rebounds. LaMelo Ball had 14 points and 11 assists as Charlotte played without leading scorer Gordon Heyward, who strained his left hip in Wednesday night’s 104-93 loss to Dallas that ended a four-game winning streak.
Fred Van Fleet’s 3-pointer with 1:52 left in the first quarter launched a 34-11 Toronto run over the next 8 1/2 minutes that put the Raptors ahead to stay.
They led 71-62 at halftime after shooting 13 for 25 (52%) from behind the arc. Boucher had 16 points in the first half, including a layup that left the Raptors with a 15-point lead, their largest of the half.
After Toronto missed its first seven shots of the fourth quarter, Charlotte closed the gap to three. Miles Bridges missed an open 3-point shot and Boucher’s dunk at the other end put the Raptors up 111-106 with 58.5 seconds left.
Washington missed another 3-pointer that could have tied it in the closing seconds.