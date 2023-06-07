The NFL announced its full 2023 preseason schedule Wednesday, and the Kansas City Chiefs are scheduled for one home game — in the third and final week of the preseason.
The Chiefs will face the Cleveland Browns, who recently drafted Mizzou defensive end Isaiah McGuire, at 1 p.m. Aug. 26 at Arrowhead Stadium.
Before that, Kansas City will spend two weeks of tuning up on the road. First, on Aug. 13, the Chiefs will visit the New Orleans Saints for a 1 p.m. kickoff. In Week 2 of the preseason, they'll face the Arizona Cardinals at 8 p.m. Aug. 19.
Five games will be nationally broadcast, including the Aug. 3 Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and the Browns on NBC. The Chiefs will have to wait until they open the NFL's regular season Sept. 7 against the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football for a national broadcast.
The preseason wraps up Aug. 27 matchup between the Houston Texans and the Saints, which will air on Fox.