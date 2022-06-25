After a runner-up finish in 2021, Chad Niezing went one better in 2022 to win the Missouri Amateur Championship on Saturday in Town and Country, where he beat Sam Migdal 2 and 1 in the 36-hole final at Bellerive Country Club to claim the title.
Migdal, who won the the event in 2016, defeated Missouri men’s golfer Dawson Meek 2 up in the semifinals Friday.
Niezing was 3 up after the opening round of the final, and extended that lead to 4 early in Round 2. A late Migdal surge, which included wins on the 13th, 14th and 16th holes, made it a one-hole affair with two holes to play. Niezing closed it out on the 17th, however, making an eagle on the tricky par 5 to get his name on the trophy.
The 36-hole title match meant the two finalists played nine rounds in six days. Niezing joins an illustrious list of players who have won Missouri’s amateur title, including eight-time major champion Tom Watson and three-time major champion Payne Stewart.