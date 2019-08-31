With the NFL season starting on Thursday, teams have one last task to put a bow on the offseason: cutdown day.
This weekend, players around the league got the dreaded calls in which teams informed them that their services won’t be needed for the upcoming season.
Former Missouri players were no different, as nine former Tigers got the call and were waived or released by NFL teams.
Former Tiger running back Marcus Murphy was released by the Buffalo Bills and wide receiver J’Mon Moore was released by the Green Bay Packers. They joined 10-year veteran Ziggy Hood, who was released by the New Orleans Saints, as the three veterans cut Saturday.
Former first-round pick Shane Ray was released Friday by the Baltimore Ravens.
Five of the six rookies from Missouri were waived, meaning they can be picked up by a team or, if they clear waivers, can be added to a team’s practice squad.
Damarea Crockett was waived by the Houston Texans, Kendall Blanton by the Los Angeles Rams, Terez Hall by the New England Patriots and Paul Adams by the New York Giants.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers waived two of Missouri’s stars from last season in defensive tackle Terry Beckner Jr. and wide receiver Emanuel Hall. Beckner led the Tigers with team-high 11 tackles for loss last season while Hall led Missouri in receiving yards (826) and receiving touchdowns (6).
Beckner was a seventh-round pick and was one of two Missouri players drafted in May.
The other Tiger drafted in May, second-round pick Drew Lock, avoided being cut, but he also received some bad news.
After suffering a thumb injury in a preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers, the Denver Broncos put the former Missouri quarterback on injured reserve, meaning he will miss at least the first eight weeks of the season.
Center Evan Boehm kept a roster spot with an NFL team, but he was traded by the Indianapolis Colts to the Miami Dolphins to end a whirlwind day for former Missouri players.