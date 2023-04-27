KANSAS CITY — Most thought the Houston Texans passed on Will Anderson Jr. when they selected CJ Stroud at No. 2 overall. The Texans thought otherwise, trading No. 12, No. 33 and two 2024 picks, a first-rounder and a third-rounder, for the top defensive player in the draft.

“All the coaches, guys (in Houston), it just felt real, authentic (when I visited),” Anderson said. “I just knew that was the place for me.”

