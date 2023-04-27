KANSAS CITY — Most thought the Houston Texans passed on Will Anderson Jr. when they selected CJ Stroud at No. 2 overall. The Texans thought otherwise, trading No. 12, No. 33 and two 2024 picks, a first-rounder and a third-rounder, for the top defensive player in the draft.
“All the coaches, guys (in Houston), it just felt real, authentic (when I visited),” Anderson said. “I just knew that was the place for me.”
Anderson was extremely productive at Alabama ever since he made three tackles in his college football debut against Missouri in Columbia. He won the Bednarik Award for best defensive player in the country in back-to-back seasons, leading the nation with 17½ sacks in 2021.
He and Stroud met in high school, where they played against each other in the Under Armour All-American game. Stroud said Anderson tried to sack him, but he couldn’t quite get to the soon-to-be Texans signal-caller.
“Just a different school and a different quarterback, but it’s the same mission,” Anderson Jr. said. “Playing beside somebody like CJ, it just gives me so much confidence, because I know what type of person he is and what type of teammate and brother he’s going to be.”
Eagles trade up for Jalen Carter
Jalen Carter, arguably the best prospect in the draft on the field, is joining the defending NFC champions. The Eagles traded up one spot, giving the Bears a 2024 fourth-round pick, to take Carter.
“My family was right beside me,” Carter said. “Just to see them cry made me cry. I was so happy.”
Carter pled no contest to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing, in relation to a car accident that killed Georgia guard Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy, in March. At his pro day, he showed up out of shape and couldn’t finish his positional drills.
The junior, playing in the SEC East, faced and beat Missouri three times in his career. While he didn’t impact those games much, he certainly did others. Carter proved impossible to block during his time in Athens, and he rejoins former teammates Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean in Philadelphia — and later in the night, Nolan Smith.
“It feels good to be back with my brothers,” Carter said. “I got a strong connection with both of those guys out there in Philly. I love those guys.”
Witherspoon goes top 5; Gonzalez falls
Two cornerbacks were expected to go in the top 10 picks. One went in the top five, and one unexpectedly slid to No. 17.
Devon Witherspoon was a monster for a dominant Illinois defense — at the time led by former Missouri defensive coordinator Ryan Walters — and that impressed the Seahawks enough to take him at No. 5 overall.
“Yeah, it definitely feels worthwhile,” Witherspoon said regarding the work he put in to get to this point. He had only one Power Five offer, from Illinois. “But we still got a lot of work to do.”
After his press conference, Witherspoon stayed to watch the Seahawks make their second pick of the first round. He saw his new team select Ohio State receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, then hurried out of the room and said, “I gotta go talk to bro.”
Christian Gonzalez, on the other hand, fell farther than expected after being projected by many as high as No. 6. Surprisingly, he wasn’t even the second cornerback taken, after Washington nabbed Emmanuel Forbes at No. 16 overall.
The former Oregon star will be a New England Patriot, with Bill Belichick being quick to take the 6-foot-2 corner with a 4.38-second 40-yard time.
Gonzalez, whose father was born in Colombia and lived there until he was 18, became the first Colombian selected in the first round in NFL Draft history. He spoke about what that means to him after he was picked.
“They don’t really play football in Colombia,” Gonzalez said. “So just to be able to let the kids know over there that if they wanna do it, they can, if they set their mind to it.”
Wilson excited to face Mahomes
Tyree Wilson went to the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 7. The native of Anchorage, Alaska, who went to college in Lubbock, Texas, was asked if moving to Las Vegas would be a change of pace.
“It’s not a change of pace when you’ve got the same focus, which is ball,” Wilson said.
Wilson talked about teaming up with Maxx Crosby, for which he is excited and one would imagine offensive tackles are not. He also talked about the prospect of playing against Patrick Mahomes in what will be a difficult AFC West, which he is also looking forward to.
A person at the press conference then asked Wilson if he had anything to say to Mahomes. His deadpan response got a few laughs.
“No, I do not,” Wilson said.