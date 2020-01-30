Gov. Mike Parson expressed excitement Thursday about his and first lady Teresa Parson’s travel plans to Florida for the Super Bowl. The Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the San Francisco 49ers in Miami on Sunday.
As a longtime Chiefs fan, Parson said he sees it as a “great honor” to attend and represent Missouri. Parsonjoked that taxpayers did not help purchase the expensive tickets, though, he added an exception — the security detail that travels with him all the time.
While in Florida, Parson said he hopes to meet with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and he has already arranged a gift exchange with California Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Parson said he would be exchanging a gift bag of Missouri products.
Mostly, he said, he just wants to celebrate the Chiefs‘ accomplishments and enjoy the experience.
“I’ll be honest with you, I want to get all that stuff done, and then I want to go buy some Super Bowl apparel. A hat,” Parson said. “And then I want to go be a fan.”
At the event, sponsored by the Missouri Press Association and The Associated Press, reporters asked Parson what he thought the final score would be Sunday.
“A reporter asked me that in AFC Championship game,” Parson said. “I said, ‘It doesn’t matter. All you need to do is go out and buy some sun cream, because we’re going to Miami.’ The only thing I will tell you is get some confetti ready for the parade in Kansas City.”