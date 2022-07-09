Former Missouri forward Jontay Porter notched a start in his Denver Nuggets summer league debut, scoring 6 points and grabbing 2 rebounds in 14 minutes during the team’s 85-78 loss to the Timberwolves on Friday. After stepping away from professional basketball for one year, the Nuggets added Porter to their summer league roster and he drained two 3-pointers. Jontay Porter’s brother, Michael Porter Jr., also plays for Denver.
Dru Smith did not play in Miami’s win over the Boston Celtics on Saturday. The former Missouri guard returned to the Heat’s summer league roster Thursday, the Sun Sentinel reported. He played in the G League last year before suffering a knee injury in February.
Jeremiah Tilmon Jr. played two minutes in the Orlando Magic’s thrilling 94-92 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday afternoon. He committed two fouls and did not score. Tilmon did not play in the team’s first game against the Houston Rockets on Thursday,