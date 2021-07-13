The U.S. has done the unthinkable.
The American team of amateurs defeated England, the "Kings of Football," 1-0 at the World Cup. England came into the group stage match having won 23 of 30 games after World War II, and was the 3-1 favorites to take home the trophy. The U.S. had generously been given 500-1 odds to win the tournament and already lost its first match to Spain.
The U.S. got its goal courtesy of a diving header from Joe Gaetjens in the 38th minute. The man of the match, though, was Frank Borghi in goal for the Americans.
The St. Louis native and career hearse driver was a force in net. The English looked as though they would ease to victory, with six shots in the first 12 minutes, but Borghi was not deterred. What was perhaps his best save came late in the match. Jimmy Mullen headed what looked to be a certain goal, but Borghi tipped it away at the final moment.
Borghi was carried off the field by ecstatic fans that never dreamed they would see the ‘Miracle on Grass’ that day.
“It was a thrilling experience,” Borghi said to people on The Hill after the World Cup, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “My goal was on the far end of the field from the dressing room, so they carried me about 150 yards.”
Seventy-one years later, it’s a significant summer for soccer – UEAFA 2020, the Gold Cup, the Tokyo Olympics – and the sport is having a moment locally. The U.S. is playing Gold Cup matches in Kansas City, Kansas, and its roster features Gianluca Busio, a midfielder from Sporting KC, the city’s Major League Soccer club. St. Louis will follow Kansas City into the MLS when St. Louis City SC joins the league in 2023.
But the region will be hard pressed to find a bigger stage in soccer than in 1950, when St. Louis natives played such a part in stunning England.
Five of the team’s starting 11 -- Borghi, Frank Wallace, Gino Pariani, Charles Colombo and Harry Keough — were from St. Louis. Bob Annis, another St. Louis native, was in the squad but did not play in the match.
All of the players from the 1950 U.S. World Cup team have passed away in the 71 years following the improbable upset, but Tom Schultz, an inductee of the St. Louis Soccer Hall of Fame and player for the U.S. men’s national team in 1953, knew many of the players on the 1950 team. He played with an against a number of them.
“It was amazing,” Schultz, an MU School of Journalism graduate, said of the England upset. “They didn’t get together that much to even practice, and for them to beat the team of England… .”
He trailed off, but his intent was clear. The win was a remarkable one.
In 1950, Dent McSkimming of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch described the match as, “if Oxford University sent a baseball team over here and it beat the Yankees.” McSkimming was the only American journalist on the scene in Brazil. The paper did not pay for him to go so he took time off and went on his own dime.
He watched the U.S. make soccer history, with deep St. Louis ties.
“We certainly didn’t entertain any ideas that we were going to beat them,” Keough said to FIFA TV in 2012. “But we figured we could give them a battle for it.”
“(Keough) was the guy that brought me along,” Schultz said. “He was more or less the key person. He made sure everybody had the right position, he got the right people. They came from all over St. Louis.”
Keough captained the side against Spain because he spoke Spanish, his daughter, Colleen Keough Erker, said. He was the first player to captain the U.S. at a World Cup since George Moorhouse in 1934. Spain won 3-1, with Pariani scoring the Americans’ lone goal. The U.S. shocked the world against England just four days later.
“He really felt so bad for the English players and felt so bad that something so great for him and his teammates was so horrible for the other team,” Erker said. “He was always kind of thinking about other people.”
After his playing days were over, Keough coached St. Louis University’s men’s soccer team. He led the Billikens to five national titles during the school’s NCAA dynasty in the 1960s and 70s.
Keough passed away in 2012. He, like the rest of the St. Louisans on the 1950 team, left behind a legacy in the city.
“He devoted a lot of his life to soccer,” Ty Keough said. “He helped build soccer around the country, as did quite a few St. Louis people. … Our St. Louis soccer connections played a big part in that.”
Schultz remembered playing against Colombo in the St. Louis leagues. “Gloves,” as Colombo was nicknamed, was known to be very personable off the pitch, but revered as one of the toughest players in the country on it. He is said to have used magazines as shin guards.
“Colombo (was) rough looking, wore gloves with little bars in them that you practice punching bag and support,” Schultz said. “He wore those damn things and he was always intimidating.”
Colombo saved the game against England with a “rugby tackle” on Stanley Mortensen as the forward broke through on goal. The subsequent free kick was saved by Borghi.
Colombo passed away in 1986.
Schultz also lauded Borghi, the hero in goal for the United States'U.S.’ improbable clean-sheet victory against England. Schultz and Borghi played against each other many times over the years in St. Louis. The goalkeeper passed away in 2015.
“Boy, he was something else as a goalkeeper,” Schultz said. “He was really, really tough.”
Some of the St. Louisans on the team served in World War II in the years before the famous England game. Keough enlisted in the Navy in late 1945 after the fighting stopped, the earliest he could’ve joined.
Wallace, nicknamed “Pee Wee,” spent 16 months in a German prisoner of war camp. Borghi was awarded the Purple Heart and a Bronze Star for his work as a medic during the war. Borghi gave treatment to longtime St. Louis Cardinals play-by-play announcer Jack Buck during the Battle of Remagen.
“Those guys represented their country, not only on the soccer field,” Ty Keough, Harry’s son and a former player for the U.S. men’s national team, said. “They probably even felt more strongly (with) the pride of representing and competing for your country.”
The U.S. and England played a rematch three years later, with Schultz in the American lineup. The match was originally supposed to be played at Wembley, but was moved to Yankee Stadium due to the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II. That match ended differently than the 1950 World Cup miracle. The Three Lions defeated the U.S. 6-3.
“Playing against the greatest team, just to be picked for it, was great,” Schultz said. “Just playing with and seeing guys that became Sir Stanley Matthews, Billy Wright. My God. … To play for our country against another country, particularly England, what more could I ask for?”
The U.S. couldn't deliver a win in 1953 to match the one in 1950, but even the World Cup team that pulled the upset bowed out in the group state despite the win. The Yanks lost 3-1 to Spain and 5-2 to Chile in their other grouptwo matches and were sent home.
Despite the early exit, the 1950 team’s impact on soccer in St. Louis and the country as a whole has been remembered over the years.
“They came in knowing their chances weren’t great, but they were going to give it everything they had,” Ty Keough said. “It gave a high profile result at the World Cup against a top opponent. It’s something to point at, ‘Hey, we can compete with anyone.’”