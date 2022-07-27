The New York Yankees have traded for Kansas City Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi, YES Network’s Jack Curry reported late Wednesday.
The New York Post’s Joel Sherman went on to report that the Royals are receiving former Missouri standout T.J. Sikkema and fellow pitching prospects Beck Way and Chandler Champain in the trade.
Sikkema is ranked as the Yankees’ No. 19 prospect by MLB Pipeline, while Way is No. 21 in the New York organization. Champain is not listed.
In 92 games this season, all in left field (as has been the case the past three seasons), Benintendi is hitting .321/.389/.399 with three home runs and 40 runs scored. New York left fielder Joey Gallo currently is hitting just .161.
With Benintendi set to hit the free agent market, the trade likely will be a rental for New York.
Before being traded to the Royals, Benintendi played five seasons for the Yankees’ biggest rivals, the Boston Red Sox.
Benintendi was among the Royals who did not have a COVID-19 vaccination and missed their recent series in Toronto. Unless he receives the vaccination, he will miss one more series against the Blue Jays in Toronto this season.
First, he will immediately square off with his most recent team, as the Yankees open a four-game series with the Royals on Thursday.
Despite the trade, the Yankees reportedly still are among the teams going after another outfielder, and that’s the prize of the trade deadline: Juan Soto.