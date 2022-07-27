Angels Royals Baseball

Kansas City Royals manager Mike Matheny, left, congratulates Andrew Benintendi (16) after they beat the Los Angeles Angels 7-0 in a baseball game, Monday, July 25, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.

 Reed Hoffmann — freelancer, FR48783 AP

The New York Yankees have traded for Kansas City Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi, YES Network’s Jack Curry reported late Wednesday.

The New York Post’s Joel Sherman went on to report that the Royals are receiving former Missouri standout T.J. Sikkema and fellow pitching prospects Beck Way and Chandler Champain in the trade.

