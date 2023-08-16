Jamie Rivers

Bally Sports Midwest announced former St. Louis Blues defenseman Jamie Rivers as the team’s next lead TV analyst Wednesday.

He succeeds Darren Pang, who spent 14 seasons with the Blues broadcast team before his recent departure to the Chicago Blackhawks broadcast team.

