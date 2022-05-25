Johnny Russell scored two second-half goals to send Sporting Kansas City into the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals with a 2-1 win against the Houston Dynamo on Wednesday at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas.
Kansas City fell behind late in the 41st minute, when Corey Baird opened the scoring for the visitors.
Russell, SKC’s captain, tied the game in the 52nd minute with a left-footed strike from outside of the penalty area that found the far-left corner of the net.
Nearly 20 minutes later, Kansas City was awarded a penalty when Daniel Salloi was tripped in the box. Russell stepped up and converted into the bottom-right corner of the net for what turned out to be the game winner.
SKC outshot Houston 18-7.
Kansas City next faces Vancouver in an MLS regular-season matchup at 8 p.m. Saturday at home. Its quarterfinal game in the U.S. Open Cup is June 22 against USL League One opponent Union Omaha, which will also take place at Children’s Mercy Park.